Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

New Zealand Central Bank Breach Hit Other Companies

A data breach at New Zealand’s central bank affected other customers of a file-sharing service, potentially exposing sensitive information, it has emerged.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand issued a brief statement on Sunday noting that the incident affected a third-party file-sharing service used by the institution.

Although the breach has been contained, an urgent investigation into the unauthorized access has begun.

However, in an update on Monday, it revealed the name of the vendor affected: Accellion. The Palo Alto-headquartered firm’s File Transfer Application (FTA) was targeted by malicious third parties, presumably going after the sensitive info stored and shared via the service.

“We are actively working with domestic and international cybersecurity experts and other relevant authorities as part of our investigation. This includes the GCSB’s National Cyber Security Center which has been notified and is providing guidance and advice,” said governor Adrian Orr, in a statement.

“We have been advised by the third-party provider that this wasn’t a specific attack on the Reserve Bank, and other users of the file sharing application were also compromised.”

Reports claim that a vulnerability in the legacy FTA product was patched by Accellion in mid-December, hinting that those customers affected in this attack may not have updated their systems.

“Many organizations in New Zealand are still quite conservative when it comes to cyber-protection – with increased infrastructure complexity and dependencies on modern systems, this makes them more susceptible to external attacks and to internal mistakes caused by the human factor,” argued Acronis CISO, Kevin Reed. 

“New Zealand is still ranked among the top 50 countries for cybersecurity, and has been stepping up on measures to boost its cyber-defenses, taking part in intelligence sharing with other major countries around the world – which, ironically, makes it a juicy target for attackers.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Trump Sex Scandal Video Is a RAT

2
News

NSA: DNS over HTTPS Provides “False Sense of Security”

3
News

Bitcoin Exchange Owner Jailed for Money Laundering

4
News Feature

The End of Adobe Flash: What Will Post-Support Life Look Like?

5
News

World's Largest Illegal Dark Web Marketplace Taken Down

6
News

CISA Warns of Cloud Attacks Exploiting Poor Cyber-Hygiene

1
News

Florida Man Cyberstalked Survivor of Murder Attempt

2
News

Women in Cybersecurity Mid-Atlantic Partners with CMMC COE

3
News

UK Accidentally Deletes 150k Arrest Records

4
News

NCSC Reveals New Solution to Protect Remote Public Sector Workers

5
News

#CES2021: AI and Quantum Technologies Set to Disrupt Cybersecurity Industry

6
Blog

New Year, New Cybersecurity Concerns: A Look at 2021’s Top Trends

1
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment

2
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

3
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

4
Webinar

How to Secure the Most Vital Data Channel in Your Organization: File Transfers

5
Webinar

FTP, FTPS & SFTP: Which Protocol Should You Use, and When?

6
Webinar

Becoming a Next-Gen CISO: Leading from the Front

1
News Feature

The Growing Threat of #COVID19 Vaccine Phishing Scams

2
Blog

Taking the First Steps Toward Self-Repairing Endpoints

3
Opinion

Privacy Post-COVID: Predictions for 2021

4
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment

5
Opinion

#HowTo: Build a Business Case for Cybersecurity Investment

6
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?