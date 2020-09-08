Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Newcastle Uni Ransomware Attack Will “Take Weeks” to Mitigate

A leading UK university has warned staff and students that it will take weeks to recover from a recent ransomware incident, with a well-known threat group already posting stolen documents.

Newcastle University in the north-east of England is part of the elite Russell Group. It claimed to have been attacked on August 30 2020 with most university systems unavailable or restricted indefinitely.

“The nature of the problem means this is an on-going situation which we anticipate will take a number of weeks to address,” it said in an update on Monday. “We hope to have a better estimate at the end of this week.”

Still available to staff and students during this time are Office 365 including email, Office applications and Teams, Zoom, SAP core services and the Canvas virtual learning environment.

However, the university IT team (NUIT) also warned on Friday that services which are operating may need to be taken down without notice, that “colleagues may lose access to their IT accounts without notice and they may not be re-enabled quickly,” and that PCs, servers and other assets may need to be removed for investigation.

The attack happened at around the same time as Newcastle’s other higher education institution, Northumbria University, also suffered a ransomware outage.

They appear to have been timed to cause maximum damage as the universities prepare for the start of the new academic year — one in which online services will play a key part as remote students log-in to attend classes and receive assignments.

The bad news for Newcastle University is that the notorious DoppelPaymer group has begun posting documents it claims to have stolen from its servers to its dedicated “Doppel Leaks” site.

Previous victims of the group include Mexican petrochemical giant Pemex and SpaceX contractor Visser Precision.

According to Group-IB, DoppelPaymer ranks alongside Ryuk and REvil as one of the “greediest ransomware families with highest pay-off.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

WordPress Sites Attacked in Their Millions

2
News

Northumbria Uni Campus Closed After Serious Cyber-Attack

3
News

Sophisticated Phishing Scam Targeting Lloyds Bank Customers

4
News

Warner Music Group Discloses Data Breach

5
News

Ransomware Could Be Major Threat to 2020 Election

6
News

US Issues Cybersecurity Principles for Space Systems

1
News

DOJ Scam Targets Elderly Americans

2
News

Ransomware Postpones School in Connecticut

3
News

Acronis to Secure Flying Cars

4
News

Cyber-Criminals Change Tactics to Exploit #COVID19

5
News

SMBs Invest in Cybersecurity Budget and Firewall Technology

6
News

Almost a Quarter of UK Work Computers Lack Adequate Security Software

1
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

2
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

3
Webinar

Does Phishing Prevention Require Better Technology, Detection or Strategy?

4
Webinar

Securing Remote Access to Critical Infrastructure: The Key to Industrial Digital Transformation

5
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

6
Webinar

Breaches be Dammed: Seal the Cracks with Software-Based Segmentation

1
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

2
Opinion

Digital Identity Has Changed, and Enterprises Have Not Changed With It

3
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

4
Blog

A New Path for Data Protection

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine North America Online Summit - Fall 2020

6
Interview

Interview: Seth Blank, Technical Committee Co-Chair, M3AAWG