Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

NGA Picks Four States for Academy on Cybersecurity Policy

Four states have been chosen by the National Governors Association (NGA) for its 2021 Policy Academy to Advance Whole-of-State Cybersecurity. 

Kansas, Missouri, Montana, and Washington have all been selected by the NGA Center for Best Practices to work directly with the NGA on cybersecurity governance, workforce development, and government partnership policies. 

"Representatives of the four states will convene in-state workshops to create action plans for strengthening state cybersecurity; participate in regularly scheduled convenings with NGA staff on their progress and plans; and build relationships with and learn from peers in other states facing similar challenges," said a spokesperson for the NGA.

The new academy will run until January 2022. During its operation, Kansas and Missouri will focus on cyber-governance, while Montana tackles cybersecurity workforce development and Washington takes on state–local government partnerships in cybersecurity.

“We’re honored to be chosen to collaborate with NGA for this prestigious academy,” said Kansas governor Laura Kelly.

“With rapid changes in technology and increasing cyber threats—it’s critical that Kansas is prepared to lead and do what we can to keep our systems and our state safe. Strong cybersecurity means a stronger infrastructure—and that is key to keep Kansas on the path forward.”

Washington governor Jay Inslee said: "As a leader in the innovation economy, Washington state recognizes its future is not just based on new digital technologies, but also trust in robust cybersecurity and strong collaboration between all levels of government."

To help state governors confront such threats and beef up their defenses, the NGA Center created the Resource Center for State Cybersecurity in 2012.

The number of states selected for this year's Policy Academy is significantly lower than in the previous two years. In 2019, Arizona, Hawaii, Idaho, Minnesota, Nevada, and Virginia were chosen while in 2020, the Academy worked with Colorado, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

"Cybersecurity remains a constant concern for governors and other elected officials, policymakers, business leaders and citizens," said the NGA. 

"Criminals and foreign adversaries continue to exploit software vulnerabilities and human error to steal confidential data, disrupt critical services, and endanger the public welfare."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Forex Broker Leaks Billions of Customer Records Online

2
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

3
News

CNA Suffers “Sophisticated” Cyber-Attack

4
News

Fired IT Contractor Jailed for Retaliatory Cyber-Attack

5
News

FatFace Faces Customer Anger After Controversial Breach Response

6
News

Delhi Police Bust Call Center Scammers

1
News

Phished Healthcare Provider Takes Legal Action Against Amazon

2
News

NGA Picks Four States for Academy on Cybersecurity Policy

3
News

FBI Issues Mamba Alert

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
News

UK Security Chief: CEOs Must Get Closer to Their CISOs

1
Webinar

Supply Chain Security: Easing the Headache of Third-Party Risk Assessments

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Webinar

SOC for the Future: Transforming Security Operations' Speed and Stamina for Recovery

4
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain

5
Webinar

Pharma Drama: Interactive Crisis Simulation of an Insider Threat

6
Webinar

The Vulnerability Landscape: Security Trends from 2020

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
News Feature

#IWD2021: Women in Tech Discuss Success, Setbacks and the Future of Diversity

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
Blog

Why Quantum Computers Pose a Very Real Risk to Cybersecurity

5
Opinion

The Impact of #COVID19 on Cybersecurity and How Businesses Can Mitigate Risk

6
Webinar

How to Avoid Fallout from the Ransomware Epidemic