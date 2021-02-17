Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

NHS Phishing Scam Promises #COVID19 Vaccine

Security experts are warning of a new COVID-19 vaccine phishing scam, this time using NHS-branded emails to trick users into handing over their personal and financial details.

The latest campaign informs recipients they have been selected for a jab based on family and medical history, using the trusted brand of the Health Service and the promise of protection from the deadly virus to socially engineer victims.

Information including name, date of birth and credit card details handed over by any unsuspecting recipients can then be sold on the dark web and/or used in follow-on fraud, according to Mimecast.

The email security company claimed that the threat actor behind the campaign has ramped up email volumes by 350% on their usual levels, to take advantage of widespread public awareness of the national NHS vaccination effort.

Head of e-crime at the vendor, Carl Wearn, argued that the pandemic is forcing organized crime groups to find new ways to make money.

“The majority of online scams rely on some form of human error, as it is far easier to compromise a single user than a whole system. Threat actors know this well and are continuing to exploit the human factor by tailoring scams to target current events and the fears of their victims,” he added.

“Cyber-criminals are clever and continuously adapting their tactics. Don't click on suspicious links and never open unexpected email attachments. If you are concerned about whether vaccine information is legitimate, call your GP or take an independent route to check the website.”

The current campaign is just the latest in a long line of COVID-themed phishing threats. Early last year the majority were news updates spoofed to appear as if sent by official sources like the World Health Organization (WHO), but increasingly the focus today is on vaccine-themed campaigns.

In April last year, Google claimed to be blocking over 240 million COVID-themed spam messages each day, and 18 million malware and phishing emails.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Microsoft: 1000+ Hackers Worked on SolarWinds Campaign

2
News

Duo Charged with Multimillion-Dollar Dark Web Drugs Scheme

3
News

Shakira's Death is Widely Exaggerated

4
News

IRS Warns of EFIN Scam

5
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

6
News

Police Target Irish Family in €4m Money Laundering Probe

1
News

Caren Havelock Joins SureCloud as New CMO

2
Blog

CISO Stories: Part One

3
News

F-Secure: CISOs Must Develop Emotional Intelligence Skills to Succeed

4
News

NHS Phishing Scam Promises #COVID19 Vaccine

5
News

YouTube Terminates 3000 Channels in Russia and China Clampdown

6
Blog

The Future of Crypto and Casinos

1
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

2
Webinar

Avoiding Fallout from the Ransomware Epidemic

3
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain

4
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

5
Webinar

FTP, FTPS & SFTP: Which Protocol Should You Use, and When?

6
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
News Feature

#ValentinesDay: Staying Safe from Romance Scams

3
Interview

Interview: Nick Percoco, Chief Security Officer, Kraken

4
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

5
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

6
Blog

Zero Trust in the Post-Pandemic Era