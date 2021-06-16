Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

NHS Test and Trace Bolsters its Cybersecurity

NHS Test and Trace has announced that an early-stage UK company will be in charge of managing its supply chain cybersecurity risks.

Risk Ledger, which was part of the fourth cohort of the government-backed London Office for Rapid Cybersecurity Advancement (LORCA) program to promote cyber scaleups, will allow NHS Test and Trace to utilize its ‘social network’ platform. The platform will enable organizations to connect and share risk data securely, quickly and easily. This move is particularly crucial for the UK’s test and trace service, which involves the continued sharing of sensitive data to help control the spread of COVID-19 as lockdown restrictions ease.

The Risk Ledger platform will provide NHS Test and Trace complete visibility of its supply chain, including data needed to identify, measure and mitigate any cyber threats that emerge.

The importance of securing supply chains has come into sharper focus due to recent high profile incidents, especially the SolarWinds attacks at the end of last year.

Creating the NHS Test and Trace system, which includes an official app, has brought about several privacy and data protection concerns. It is hoped the contract with Risk Ledger, which was a winner in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport’s ‘Most Innovative UK Cyber SME of the Year’ competition in May, will help assuage some of these fears.

Minister for Digital Infrastructure Matt Warman MP commented: “The government is working tirelessly to secure the nation online and grow the UK’s £8.9bn cybersecurity industry as we build back better from the pandemic. We’re helping SMEs develop innovative products and services, and it’s great to see Risk Ledger, one of the firms we’ve supported, win this contract to protect the Test and Trace system and support the national effort against coronavirus.”

Haydn Brooks, Risk Ledger CEO and co-founder, welcomed the move: “NHS Test and Trace is essentially the biggest new start-up in the UK healthcare market so we are delighted they have chosen to take advantage of our ability to provide enhanced visibility of their supply chain risks. I am proud we will be part of the effort to secure this incredibly important supply chain.

“Healthcare organizations and their supply chains handle lots of highly sensitive data and have a high rate of data breaches. We have already seen during the COVID-19 pandemic that bad actors are actively targeting supply chains to access data and cause disruption.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

REvil Claims Responsibility for Invenergy Hack

2
News

NATO Warns it Will Consider a Military Response to Cyber-Attacks

3
News

IKEA Fined $1.2m for Spying on Employees

4
News

VW Vendor Leaves Data Unsecured

5
News

No Two REvil Attacks Are the Same, Experts Warn

6
News

54% of Senior Executives Struggling to Keep up with Threat Landscape

1
News

Members of Clop Ransomware Gang Arrested in Ukraine

2
News

NHS Test and Trace Bolsters its Cybersecurity

3
Interview

Interview: Jonathan Whittle Discusses Plans to Share NHS Patient Data

4
Blog

Smishing: Analyzing Sophisticated Scam Methods

5
News

Football Fever Puts Password Security at Risk

6
News

Most Ransomware Victims Are Hit Again After Paying

1
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

2
Webinar

Secure Access Management: Modernize your IT Infrastructure by Maximising Productivity and Minimizing Friction

3
Webinar

Securing Active Directory in a Hybrid Identity Environment

4
Webinar

Securing Your Transition to the Cloud

5
Webinar

Building a Privileged Access Management Strategy for the Post-COVID World

6
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

1
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

2
Podcast

IntoSecurity Podcast Episode 26, brought to you by TuxCare

3
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

4
Webinar

How To Navigate the Critical Intersection Between Data Security and Data Privacy

5
News

McDonald’s Suffers Data Breach

6
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q2, 2021, Volume 18, Issue 2