Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

NHS Trusts Fail Government Cybersecurity Tests

Only one of hundreds of NHS trusts has passed the government-backed Cyber Essentials Plus assessment, according to a concerning new report from the National Audit Office (NAO).

Of the 204 trusts with on-site assessments in place, the average score was 63%, according to a new report from the NAO on digital transformation in the health service.

Although this is an increase from an estimated 50% in 2017, trusts require a 100% pass rate. The scheme tests areas such as vulnerability management, access controls, end-user devices, servers and network security.

“NHSX and NHS Digital consider some trusts have reached an acceptable standard, even though they did not score 100% in the assessment, and note there has been a general improvement in cybersecurity across the NHS,” the NAO explained.

“However, while some attempts have been made to address underlying cybersecurity issues, and progress has been made, it remains an area of concern. A 2019 survey of 186 IT leaders across the sector showed that 61% considered cybersecurity one of their top priorities (sixth highest priority overall).”

The NAO expressed particular concerns over legacy systems in the NHS, although it claimed that since the 2017 WannaCry incident a Windows 10 licensing agreement has been reached which should partly address this. A Data Security Centre was also launched to help prevent, detect and respond to cyber-attacks.

The NAO’s report on the ransomware worm laid the blame on systemic failures at the NHS and Department of Health. Although NHS Digital issued, in March and April 2017, critical alerts to patch the flaws which were ultimately exposed by WannaCry, there was no formal mechanism for checking whether trusts had complied, it found.

Incident response plans were also found not to have been tested at a local level, meaning some trusts couldn’t communicate with national bodies when the ransomware struck.

Around a third of trusts were disrupted due to the cyber-attack, with an estimated 19,000 appointments and operations cancelled. It’s calculated to have cost the NHS £92m, mainly in emergency IT support.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

CISSP Qualification Given Cert Status Equivalent to Master’s Degree Level

2
News

REvil Ransomware Gang Threatens to Release Dirt on Trump

3
News

Police Catch Suspects Planning #COVID19 Hospital Ransomware

4
News

Texas Takes Second Ransomware Hit

5
News

Crypto-Miners Take Out Supercomputers Working on #COVID19

6
News

Norway's Wealth Fund Loses $10m in Data Breach

1
News

REvil to Auction Stolen Madonna Data

2
News

Minnesota Sees Surge in Sex Crimes Against Minors Online

3
News

New Program Trains Dallas Veterans for Cybersecurity Careers

4
News

NTT Report Demonstrates Changing Approaches of Cyber-Criminals

5
News

easyJet Says Details of Nine Million Customers Accessed in Data Breach

6
News

Trust in Data and Metrics Processes Cause Security Headaches for Financial Services

1
Webinar

Protecting your Organization Against Phishing Attacks

2
Webinar

Safeguarding Your Digital Transformation with Detection and Response

3
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program

4
Webinar

#WFH and Network Security – Lessons Learned So Far

5
Webinar

Remotely Manage Secure File Transfers Amid COVID-19 and Beyond

6
Webinar

Advanced Protection Against Zero Day Threats and Malware

1
Opinion

We Don’t Need More Cybersecurity, We Need Better Cybersecurity

2
Blog

Why Data Centers Need Formal Data End-of-Life Processes

3
Interview

Interview: Debra Danielson, CTO and SVP of Engineering, Digital Guardian

4
News Feature

Meeting the Author of the #LoveBug - ‘Crime Dot Com’ Preview

5
Next-Gen

Interview: David Shrier, Oxford Cyber Future

6
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program