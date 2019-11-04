Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Nikkei Hit in $29m BEC Scam

Media giant Nikkei has become the latest firm to suffer a humiliating Business Email Compromise (BEC), after it admitted losing $29m to scammers following human error.

The Tokyo-headquartered firm, which owns the Financial Times, revealed in a brief statement that an employee of its US subsidiary made the crucial mistake.

“In late September 2019, an employee of Nikkei America, Inc. … transferred approximately $29m Nikkei America funds based on fraudulent instructions by a malicious third party who purported to be a management executive of Nikkei,” it noted.　

“Shortly after, Nikkei America recognized that it was likely that it had been subject to a fraud, and Nikkei America immediately retained lawyers to confirm the underlying facts while filing a damage report with the investigation authorities in the US and Hong Kong. Currently, we are taking immediate measures to preserve and recover the funds that have been transferred, and taking measures to fully cooperate with the investigations.”

Nikkei follows a long line of big-name organizations which have been caught out over recent months and years.

Most notably, tech giants Facebook and Google were both tricked into making huge money transfers, of $99m and $23m respectively — although those attacks appear to have been more sophisticated than the one affecting Nikkei.

BEC scammers are also looking to take a leaf out of the ransomware playbook by targeting US municipalities.

The City of Ocala in Florida is said to have lost $742,000 after an official was tricked by a spear-phishing email. The message was sent by an attacker posing as an employee of a building firm the authority is currently using to construct an airport terminal.

When the real construction company complained that an invoice had not been paid, the alarm was raised, according to local reports.

BEC cost global organizations $1.3bn last year, almost half of total losses reported to the FBI.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

AWS Left Reeling After Eight-Hour DDoS

2
News

#ISC2Congress: Cybersecurity Recruitment Is in a Dangerous Crisis

3
News

#ISC2Congress: The Truth Behind the Lack of Women in Cybersecurity

4
News

Two Plead Guilty to Uber and Lynda.com Hacks

5
News

#BSidesBelfast: Supply Chain Attacks Will Hit Code Repositories Next

6
News

#ISC2Congress: Cybersecurity Education Requires a Transdisciplinary Approach

1
News

Nikkei Hit in $29m BEC Scam

2
News

Global Registrar Web.com Suffers Major Breach

3
Opinion

A Digital Solution to Supply Chain Security

4
News

#ISC2Congress: The Truth Behind the Lack of Women in Cybersecurity

5
News

#ISC2Congress: Cybersecurity Education Requires a Transdisciplinary Approach

6
News

#ISC2Congress: Cybersecurity Recruitment Is in a Dangerous Crisis

1
Webinar

Identifying and Defending Against Advanced and Automated Attacks

2
Webinar

Mobile Access: Best Practices for a Modern Security Approach

3
Webinar

Authentication Standards in 2019: Why Passwords Remain Problematic, and Future Solutions

4
Webinar

Moving from FTP to MFT for Security, Functionality and Data Transfer Compliance

5
Webinar

The Insider's Motive: Defending Against the 7 Most Common Insider Threats

6
Webinar

Are You At Risk? Know Your Cybersecurity Posture With Security Ratings

1
Interview

Interview: Rajan Kapoor, Director of Security, Dropbox

2
Next-Gen

Assessing the Cost Structure of GDPR Compliance Strategies

3
Opinion

Curbing Insider Insecurity

4
News

US Government Agencies Outline Security Strategy for 2020 Election

5
Next-Gen

Registration for CyberCenturion VI Open For Another Week

6
News

Action Fraud Snafu Leaves 9000 Cases Quarantined