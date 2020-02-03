Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Nintendo Hacker Pleads Guilty to Downloading Child Porn

A California man could face up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to downloading child pornography and habitually hacking into the computer system of Japanese gaming giant Nintendo. 

Ryan Hernandez was still a minor when, together with an associate, he used a phishing technique to steal the credentials of a Nintendo employee in 2016. The data stolen by the Palmdale resident, who is now 21, was used to gain access to and download confidential Nintendo files related to the company's consoles and games.

That stolen data, which included pre-release information about the anticipated Nintendo Switch console, was leaked to the public, sparking an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The FBI tracked Hernandez down to his parents' house in October 2017 and let him off with a warning, but it wasn't too long before the youngster threw away the second chance he was generously offered. Within nine months Hernandez was back to his old tricks, illegally accessing Nintendo servers and stealing confidential information. 

Hernandez leaked the stolen information to others online via a chat forum he had christened "Ryan's Underground Hangout." There, the egotistical hacker discussed Nintendo products, shared confidential information he had stolen from people with actual talent, and highlighted possible Nintendo network vulnerabilities.

Far from displaying any guilt over his illicit activities, Hernandez brazenly boasted about his cyber-exploits on social media platforms, including Twitter and Discord. 

Hernandez's malicious hacking spree was curtailed in June 2019 when FBI agents seized from his home the computers, hard drives, and circumvention devices he used to access pirated video games and software. 

A search of the devices revealed thousands of confidential Nintendo files and a sickening insight into Hernandez's disturbing sexual predilections. 

The US Department of Justice stated: "Forensic analysis of his devices also revealed that Hernandez had used the internet to collect more than one thousand videos and images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, stored and sorted in a folder directory he labeled 'Bad Stuff.'"

In a US District Court in Seattle, Washington, on Friday, Hernandez pleaded guilty to computer fraud and abuse and to possession of child pornography. Hernandez, who will now be required to register as a sex offender, agreed to pay $259,323 in restitution to Nintendo.

Hernandez will be sentenced on April 21.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Maze Ransomware Hits Law Firms and French Giant Bouygues

2
News

Zynga Breach Hit 173 Million Accounts

3
News

Quantum Computing is Here, Look to a Post Quantum Future

4
News

Missile Engineer Arrested After Taking Secret Info to China

5
News

US County's Computers Still Down Nine Days After Ransomware Attack

6
News

Breach at Indian Airline Affects 1.2 Million Passengers

1
News

Nintendo Hacker Pleads Guilty to Downloading Child Porn

2
News

Cybersecurity Incident Mars Australian Freight Giant's Operations

3
News

British Charity Loses Over $1m in Domain Spoofing Scam

4
Opinion

#HowTo Deal with Apple Ransomware

5
Interview

Interview: Kumar Saurabh, CEO, LogicHub

6
News

£187,000 Raised for NSPCC’s Childline Service at White Hat Ball

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

3
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

4
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

5
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

6
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

1
Blog

Big Data, Big Risks: Addressing the High-Tech & Telecoms Threat Landscape

2
News

#BSidesLeeds: Cyber is Running the World, More Innovation to Come

3
Interview

Interview: Shahrokh Shahidzadeh, CEO, Acceptto

4
Blog

Why the Travelex Incident Portends the Changing Nature of Ransomware

5
Interview

Interview: Jonathan Armstrong, Partner, Cordery

6
Opinion

The Risk of Increase in Social Cyber Security in 2020