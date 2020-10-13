Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

North Carolina Launches Cybercrime Hotline

North Carolina has opened a cybercrime hotline after state residents lost millions of dollars to COVID-19-related cyber-scams. 

The free NC 2-1-1 phone line, one of the first to be launched in the United States, has been funded by state and federal grants. 

Fraudulent schemes claiming victims in the Tarheel State include cell phone cloning, fake COVID-19 test results, fake charities, and scams that seek to exploit people who have lost jobs as a result of the pandemic. 

Nichole Dennis, the program director for Cybercrime Support Network, told WCNC Charlotte: "People are falling on hard times, so there's unemployment scams that are coming around." 

Other scams seek to take advantage of people who have become lonely while living in lockdown. Sharon D'costa, a project manager with NC 2-1-1, said she had observed a rise in the number of romance scams and also in the number of scams involving puppies for sale.

In 2019 alone, more than 8,223 complaints from individuals and small businesses in North Carolina were filed with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, with monetary losses totaling $48,425,764. 

State residents have reported more than $4m in fraud losses specific to COVID-19 since March, according to Federal Trade Commission data. This substantial loss makes North Carolina the 8th most targeted state in the nation when it comes to scams that exploit the global health pandemic. 

“A lot of people don't even realize that they're a victim," said Dennis.

"They don't know where to report; there's not really a clear path of what to do once you're affected by cybercrime."

In a bid to make reporting easier, Dennis’s cybercrime team has teamed up with United Way of North Carolina to launch a statewide cybercrime hotline. 

"Just dial 2-1-1 and they will speak to our trained call specialists who have access to our resource base of more than 90,000 resources," said D'costa.

Victims can use it to report all manner of cybercrimes, from bullying and cyber-stalking to romance scams and fraudulent vendors. 

In May 2020, the Cybercrime Support Network and Heart of West Michigan United Way in partnership with the Heart of Florida United Way launched a free phone line for residents of 13 northern Michigan counties. 

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Gov-Linked “Fatima” Cybersecurity Career Advert Removed After Backlash

2
News

Software AG Hit by Data-Stealing Ransomware Attack

3
News

Ransomware Tops 2020 Threat Rankings

4
News

Attackers Chaining Zerologon with VPN Exploits

5
News

Security Experts Warn of Amazon Prime Day Scams

6
News

Global Firms Seek Zero-Trust as 58% Suffer COVID-Era Breach

1
News

North Carolina Launches Cybercrime Hotline

2
News

Executive Overconfidence a Security Risk

3
News

Russia Blamed for Cyber-attack on Norwegian Parliament

4
News

Hackney Hacked as Council Investigates Attack

5
News

Global Firms Seek Zero-Trust as 58% Suffer COVID-Era Breach

6
News

Security Experts Warn of Amazon Prime Day Scams

1
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

2
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

3
Webinar

Security in the Cloud - Emerging Threats & the Future

4
Webinar

Lessons Learned from the Twitter Spear-Phishing Attack

5
Webinar

Ransomware Defense with Micro-Segmentation: from Strategy to Execution

6
Webinar

Web App and Portal Protection: Managing File Upload Security Threats

1
Opinion

Securing Remote Desktops During a Pandemic

2
Interview

Interview: Jason Nurse, University of Kent

3
News

Endpoint Security Primary Pain Point in 2020

4
Opinion

Is Your Organization Ready to Defend Insider Threats?

5
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

6
News

Corporate Credentials on the Dark Web Up by 429% This Year