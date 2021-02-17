Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

North Korea Allegedly Targets Pfizer to Steal #COVID19 Vaccine Data

North Korea has attempted to hack into COVID-19 vaccine data from US pharma giant Pfizer, it has been claimed. As reported by the BBC, South Korea’s National Intelligence Agency has briefed law makers about the alleged cyber-attack, although it is unclear whether any data has been stolen.

Pfizer is one of several pharma companies that have developed and received approval for a vaccine designed to protect against coronavirus in recent months. However, the development and roll-out of vaccines have been extensively targeted by nation state actors determined to steal information or derail vaccine programs.

In November, Microsoft revealed that three state-sponsored threat groups from Russian and North Korea have been targeting seven companies developing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. Additionally, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recently suffered a cyber-attack following which a number of documents “related to COVID-19 medicines and vaccines belonging to third parties” were leaked online.

The latest incident highlights the constant threats being faced across the vaccine supply chain as countries rush to get their populations injected.

Commenting, Miles Tappin, VP of EMEA at ThreatConnect, said: “With coronavirus vaccines being rolled out worldwide, there should be a collective sigh of relief among all countries. However, over the last year there has been an evident increase in state actors using cyber-attacks for nation state and geopolitical gain, as seen with North Korea attempting to steal vaccine technology from US pharmaceutical company Pfizer.”

George Daglas, COO, Obrela Security Industries, stated: “The COVID-19 vaccine is currently one of the most desired assets on the planet, so it is not surprising it is considered a cyber-attack target. Pharmaceutical companies must take the necessary steps to protect not only their intellectual property but more importantly the vaccine production safety and their vaccine supply chain by enforcing rigorous cyber and physical security controls in every step of the production-supply lifecycle. It is also important for pharmaceutical companies to foster a security aware culture amongst their staff, to effectively reduce the attackers’ likelihood of success when targeting staff as an entry point in the organization.”

Infosecurity will be exploring this important topic in the upcoming webinar Securing the COVID-19 Vaccine & Supply Chain on March 30. Register for free now.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Microsoft: 1000+ Hackers Worked on SolarWinds Campaign

2
News

Duo Charged with Multimillion-Dollar Dark Web Drugs Scheme

3
News

Shakira's Death is Widely Exaggerated

4
News

IRS Warns of EFIN Scam

5
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

6
News

Police Target Irish Family in €4m Money Laundering Probe

1
News

Caren Havelock Joins SureCloud as New CMO

2
Blog

CISO Stories: Part One

3
News

F-Secure: CISOs Must Develop Emotional Intelligence Skills to Succeed

4
News

NHS Phishing Scam Promises #COVID19 Vaccine

5
News

YouTube Terminates 3000 Channels in Russia and China Clampdown

6
Blog

The Future of Crypto and Casinos

1
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

2
Webinar

Avoiding Fallout from the Ransomware Epidemic

3
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain

4
Webinar

Evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

5
Webinar

FTP, FTPS & SFTP: Which Protocol Should You Use, and When?

6
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

1
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
News Feature

#ValentinesDay: Staying Safe from Romance Scams

3
Interview

Interview: Nick Percoco, Chief Security Officer, Kraken

4
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

5
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

6
Blog

Zero Trust in the Post-Pandemic Era