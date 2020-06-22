Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

North Korean #COVID19 Phishing Campaign Targets Six Countries

Security researchers are warning of a multi-country North Korean phishing campaign designed to capitalize on government COVID-19 bail-out measures.

The operation is being undertaken by Pyongyang’s notorious Lazarus Group, and is “designed to impersonate government agencies, departments, and trade associations who are tasked to oversee the disbursement of the fiscal aid,” according to Cyfirma.

The Goldman Sachs-backed cybersecurity startup said that the campaign was slated to launch over the weekend in the US, UK, India, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

First spotting evidence of the operation at the start of the month, the researchers claim to have found seven email templates impersonating government departments and institutions like the Bank of England, Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower, Japan’s Ministry of Finance and the US Department of Agriculture.

The group will apparently use millions of email addresses and business contact details to target their victims via these spoofed domains. In many cases the phishing messages will claim to be offering a new government-backed business support payment.

“The hacking campaign involved using phishing emails under the guise of local authorities in charge of dispensing government-funded COVID-19 support initiatives. These phishing emails are designed to drive recipients to fake websites where they will be deceived into divulging personal and financial information,” Cyfirma explained.

“Given the potential victims are likely to be in need of financial assistance, this campaign carries a significant impact on political and social stability.”

Singapore’s CERT has already issued an alert urging businesses and individuals to be vigilant and avoid clicking on links or opening attachments in unsolicited emails.

Despite this new COVID-themed threat from North Korea, Microsoft claimed last week that malicious emails utilizing the pandemic comprised less than 2% of the total detected by the firm over the past four months.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Malicious Chrome Extensions Downloaded Over 33 Million Times

2
News

North Korean #COVID19 Phishing Campaign Targets Six Countries

3
News

Stalker Online Breach: 1.3 Million User Records Stolen

4
News

FEMA Employee Indicted for Hacking Medical Center

5
News

Online Fraudsters Steal £17m Over #COVID19 Lockdown

6
News

Pandemic Popularity Forces Dark Web Forums to Recruit

1
Opinion

#HowTo Not Make Backups: Do You Really Want to Protect Your Data?

2
Blog

Password Resets and the Remote Workforce: A Security Disaster Waiting to Happen

3
News

Stalker Online Breach: 1.3 Million User Records Stolen

4
News

Online Fraudsters Steal £17m Over #COVID19 Lockdown

5
News

North Korean #COVID19 Phishing Campaign Targets Six Countries

6
Opinion

Improving Email Security is About Disguising a Secure Solution as Email, Not Trying to Fix its Protocols

1
Webinar

Attack Yourself Before They Do: Strengthen Security Through Breach and Attack Simulation

2
Webinar

Zero-Trust Security: Making Remote Working, Work

3
Webinar

Advanced Protection Against Zero Day Threats and Malware

4
Webinar

Building Remote Resilience: A Secure by Design Approach to Remote Working

5
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

6
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

1
Interview

Interview: Balaji Parimi, Founder and CEO, CloudKnox Security

2
News Feature

Have Contact Tracing Scam Opportunities Been Easily Enabled?

3
Blog

A Country in Crisis: Data Privacy in the US

4
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

5
Blog

Cybercrime is Winning – What Are You Going to Do About It?

6
Opinion

#HowTo Secure the Supply Chain