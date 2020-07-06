Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

North Korean Hackers Behind Magecart Attacks

North Korean hackers appear to have been breaking into US e-commerce stores since May 2019 and planting digital skimming code to make money for the hermit nation.

Researchers at Sansec claimed today that the notorious Lazarus (Hidden Cobra) group was behind attacks on at least several dozen stores, including a recent high-profile raid on US accessories retailer Claire’s.

It’s unclear how the attackers gained access to the victims’ back-end systems, although spear-phishing against retail staff is a distinct possibility.

“To monetize the skimming operations, Hidden Cobra developed a global exfiltration network. This network utilizes legitimate sites, that got hijacked and repurposed to serve as disguise for the criminal activity,” Sansec continued.

“The network is also used to funnel the stolen assets so they can be sold on dark web markets. Sansec has identified a number of these exfiltration nodes, which include a modeling agency from Milan, a vintage music store from Tehran and a family run book store from New Jersey.”

The researchers linked various elements of the attacks to previous North Korean activity, including domains such as technokain.com, darvishkhan.net and areac-agr.com where malware and skimmers have been launched from.

“Does the usage of common loader sites, and the similarity in time frame, prove that the DPRK-attributed operations are run by the same actor as the skimming operations? Theoretically, it is possible that different nefarious actors had simultaneous control over the same set of hijacked sites, but in practice, this would be extremely unlikely,” argued Sansec.

“First, thousands of sites get hacked each day, making an overlap highly coincidental. Secondly, when a site gets hacked, it is common practice for a perpetrator to close the exploited vulnerability after gaining access, in order to shield the new asset from competitors.”

The revelations over Pyongyang-sponsored Magecart attacks mean the despotic regime is using yet another tactic to fill its government coffers.

Previously, groups like Lazarus have been associated mainly with attacks on banks and cryptocurrency exchanges.

A UN report from last year claimed the Kim Jong-un regime had managed to generate $2bn from such attacks.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

NSA Issues VPN Security Guidance

2
News

Researchers Find Vulnerabilities in Apache Remote Desktop Software

3
News

New Cybersecurity Standard for IoT Devices Established By ETSI

4
News

Google VP Withdraws from Black Hat 2020 Over its Name

5
News

Global Dating App Users Exposed in Multiple Security Snafus

6
News

Record Number Enrol in Online NCSC CyberFirst Courses

1
News

Flaw Fixed in Hotels.com Generator as Tesco Clubcard Users Impacted

2
News

Corporate Cybercrime Victims Double in Five Years

3
News

North Korean Hackers Behind Magecart Attacks

4
News

Google VP Withdraws from Black Hat 2020 Over its Name

5
Opinion

Passwords Create More Vulnerabilities Than Ever

6
News

NSA Issues VPN Security Guidance

1
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

2
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365

3
Webinar

Building Remote Resilience: A Secure by Design Approach to Remote Working

4
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act

5
Webinar

Key Technologies, Strategies and Tactics to Fight Phishing

6
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

1
News Feature

Industry Figures Make #VersusRacism Pledge

2
Interview

Interview: Lior Div and Cybereason’s ‘UbU’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Mission

3
Blog

Busting the Top Myths About Privileged Access Management

4
Opinion

SIM Swap - The Silent Hacker

5
News Feature

Effective Cybersecurity in Hospitals During #COVID19 and Beyond

6
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act