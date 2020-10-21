Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

NSA: Patch These 25 CVEs Exploited by Chinese Attackers

The NSA has published a list of the top 25 vulnerabilities currently being exploited by Chinese state-backed hackers to target US organizations.

These attackers work as most cybercrime groups typically would: by identifying and gathering information on a target, identifying any vulnerabilities and then launching an exploitation operation using homegrown or reused exploits, the NSA explained.

The advisory urged organizations to apply publicly available patches as soon as possible to mitigate the threats.

“This advisory provides Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) known to be recently leveraged, or scanned-for, by Chinese state-sponsored cyber actors to enable successful hacking operations against a multitude of victim networks,” it noted.

“Most of the vulnerabilities listed below can be exploited to gain initial access to victim networks using products that are directly accessible from the internet and act as gateways to internal networks. The majority of the products are either for remote access (T1133) or for external web services (T1190), and should be prioritized for immediate patching.”

Some of the most widely publicized CVEs in the list include Zerologon (CVE-2020-1472), Bluekeep (CVE-2019-0708), SIGRed (CVE-2020-1350), and flaws in Pulse Secure VPNS (CVE-2019-11510) and Citrix ADC and Gateway systems (CVE-2019-19781, CVE-2020-8193, CVE-2020-8195, CVE-2020-8196).

Jake Moore, cybersecurity specialist at ESET, argued that some organizations find it operationally difficult to patch immediately, which might store up problems for later.

“This year’s increase in remote working has also brought additional difficulties with updating machines, highlighting certain problems that were not previously apparent,” he added.

“It is always worth patching at your earliest convenience to help protect each device. Although administrators now have a tougher task in protecting their devices, this list from the NSA could be used to highlight to directors just how important a proactive approach to cybersecurity is.”

The shift to mass remote working has indeed created new opportunities for cyber-atatckers to exploit. In research from Tanium earlier this year 43% of IT ops leaders reported patching problems on users’ personal devices.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Waze Vulnerability Lets Attackers Track and Identify Users

2
News

Google Reveals it Was Hit by 2.5Tbps DDoS

3
News

DDoS Attacks Triple in Size as Ransom Demands Re-Emerge

4
News

Cyber-Attack on Mississippi Schools Costs $300,000

5
News

Major Data Breach at Ohio School District

6
News

Hackers Claim to Have Access to 50,000 Home Security Cameras

1
News

Deep Instinct Appoints Goldman Sachs Partner as CFO

2
News

US Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google

3
News

M&S Boss Spoofed in Gift Voucher Scam

4
News

#GlobalEthicsDay2020: New Security Incident Response Ethics Guidelines Released

5
News

#InfosecurityOnline: Utilizing Automation in New Security Architecture

6
News

Trust in Remote Working Tools Declines as Need for Security Increases

1
Webinar

Establishing a Successful DevSecOps Program: Lessons Learned

2
Webinar

Security in the Cloud - Emerging Threats & the Future

3
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

4
Webinar

Achieving Compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC)

5
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

6
Webinar

Ransomware Defense with Micro-Segmentation: from Strategy to Execution

1
Opinion

Securing Remote Desktops During a Pandemic

2
Interview

Interview: Jason Nurse, University of Kent

3
News

Endpoint Security Primary Pain Point in 2020

4
Opinion

Is Your Organization Ready to Defend Insider Threats?

5
Webinar

A Better Defense: Does Modern Security Fit With Modern Attacks?

6
News

Corporate Credentials on the Dark Web Up by 429% This Year