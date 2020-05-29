Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Over 600 NTT Customers Hit in Major Data Breach

One of the world’s largest telecoms and IT services companies has revealed that attackers may have stolen data from its internal systems, affecting over 600 customers.

NTT Communications provides cloud, network and data center services to some of the world’s biggest companies. Its parent, NTT Group, is ranked in the top 100 of the Fortune Global 500.

The firm claimed in a lengthy statement on Thursday that it detected unauthorized access to its Active Directory (AD) server on May 7, confirming the attack four days later.

Although an English language version of the notice has yet to be published, it appears that hackers first compromised a cloud server (labelled server B by the firm) located in its Singapore data center, before using it as a stepping stone to attack another internal server (server A) and its AD server.

Attackers also jumped from server B to compromise an information management server (server C) used to service NTT's cloud and hosting customers.

It is server C which NTT Communications claimed attackers may have breached to steal data on 621 customers.  

The firm said it is taking steps to mitigate the incident and prevent anything similar happening in the future.

Just last week, NTT warned in its annual Global Threat Intelligence Report that the technology sector was the most attacked worldwide in 2019.

It claimed that hackers are increasingly using “multi-function attack tools” and artificial intelligence/machine learning capabilities, as well as automation techniques, to increase their chances of success. Over a fifth (21%) of attacks globally featured some form of vulnerability scanner, it said.

The type of NTT customer data stolen by hackers in May and the techniques used to compromise servers and move laterally inside its network are unclear at this stage.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Data Breach at Bank of America

2
News

Wishbone Breach: 40 Million Records Leaked on Dark Web

3
News

DNS Traffic Analysis Detects Hidden DDoS Attacks

4
News

Ransomware Demands Soared 950% in 2019

5
News

Check Point Unmasks Hacktivist Who Defaced Nearly 5000 Sites

6
News

Lawyers Aim £18bn Class Action Suit at easyJet

1
News

Revealed: Advanced Java-Based Ransomware PonyFinal

2
Opinion

Too Many Vulnerabilities, Too Little Time

3
News

Over 600 NTT Customers Hit in Major Data Breach

4
News

Comedian Arrested for Cybercrime over Face Swap

5
News

DoD Contractors Team Up with HPE on Ransomware-Stopper

6
News

IT Leaders Overestimate Staff's Commitment to WFH Security

1
Webinar

#WFH and Network Security – Lessons Learned So Far

2
Webinar

Infosecurity Magazine's Women In Cybersecurity - Virtual Event

3
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

4
Webinar

Zero-Trust Security: Making Remote Working, Work

5
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

6
Webinar

Attack Yourself Before They Do: Strengthen Security Through Breach and Attack Simulation

1
Interview

Interview: Aman Johal, Lawyer and Director, Your Lawyers

2
Blog

Who is Responsible for End-of-Life Data Destruction?

3
News Feature

GDPR: The First Two Years and Future Challenges

4
Slackspace

SCANimals

5
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from Two Years of GDPR

6
Opinion

Bank Data Integrity and #COVID19: Stop Copying Your Data!