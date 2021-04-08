Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Number of US Breach Victims Jumps 564% in Q1 2021

The number of publicly reported breach victims in the US has soared by 564% from the end of 2020 to the first three months of this year, according to the latest data from the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC).

The non-profit claimed that 51 million consumers were affected by incidents in Q1 2021, versus eight million in the final three months of 2020.

However, the volume of breaches only rose by 12%, or 363, over the same period. The ITRC claimed this disparity could be explained by the increase in supply chain attacks, where a single breach leads to the compromise of multiple organizations, and many more victims than would usually be expected.

A case-in-point here is the cyber-attack on organizations running Accellion’s legacy file transfer software. Although this was counted as a single breach, it actually affected scores of customers.

Supply chain attacks surged by 42% from Q4 2020 to the first quarter of 2021, with 27 such incidents affecting seven million people in Q1 2021, according to the ITRC.

Previously disclosed supply chain attacks continue to result in new breach notices: the infamous Blackbaud breach led to 62 new notices in Q1 2021, impacting around 146,000 new individuals. Over 12.8 million people and 555 organizations have now been affected by the attack first reported in mid-2020.

Phishing and ransomware continue to be the top sources of data compromise in the US, according to the report.

“While the number of data compromises is only up slightly, the rise in supply chain attacks is troubling,” said Eva Velasquez, president and CEO of the ITRC.

“Supply chain, phishing and ransomware attacks reflect a broader trend that cyber-criminals want to exploit multiple organizations through a single point-of-attack. The most important action people can take to help protect themselves is to exercise good cyber-hygiene habits.” 

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

CISA: Patch These Three Fortinet Bugs Now to Avoid Compromise

2
News

Office Depot Configuration Error Exposes One Million Records

3
News

Ransomware Attacks Grew by 485% in 2020

4
News

Scammers Selling Fake #COVID19 Vaccination Cards for Just $20

5
News

LinkedIn Users Targeted by Spear-Phishing Campaign

6
News

Phishing Emails Most Commonly Originate from Eastern Europe

1
News

Online Fraud in the UK Up 179% in the Last Decade

2
Opinion

Remote Working: The New Security Perimeter

3
News

Armed Conflict Draws Closer as State-Backed Cyber-Attacks Intensify

4
News

ACC Launches Data Security Program for Law Firms

5
News

Number of US Breach Victims Jumps 564% in Q1 2021

6
News

Italian Arrested After Allegedly Paying Hitman to Murder Ex-Girlfriend

1
Webinar

Supply Chain Security: Easing the Headache of Third-Party Risk Assessments

2
Webinar

Security Certification: Gain Competitive Advantage as the Low Risk Option

3
Webinar

Using 2020's Vulnerability Trends to Spearhead Your 2021 Security Posture

4
Webinar

Pharma Drama: Interactive Crisis Simulation of an Insider Threat

5
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

6
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain