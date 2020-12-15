Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Ohio Couple Sold Secrets to China

An Ohio man has admitted to conspiring with his spouse to steal scientific trade secrets from a children's hospital and sell them to the People's Republic of China. 

Former Dublin resident Yu Zhou and his 47-year-old wife, Li Chen, confessed to establishing a company in China to personally profit from cutting-edge research work done at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Zhou and Chen worked in separate medical research labs at NCH's Research Institute for 10 years each, Zhou starting his job in 2007 and Chen beginning hers in 2008.

The couple were arrested in California in July 2019 and charged with conspiring to steal exosome-related secrets concerning the scientific research, identification, and treatment of a range of pediatric medical conditions.

While working at the institute, 50-year-old Zhou's research included a novel isolation method in which exosomes could be isolated from one drop of blood.

"This method was vital to the research being conducted in Zhou’s lab—because necrotizing enterocolitis is a condition found primarily in premature babies, only small amounts of fluid can safely be taken from them," said the Department of Justice. 

Husband and wife monetized this secret research by creating “isolation kits” then starting a company in China to sell their product. The couple received benefits from the Chinese government, including the State Administration of Foreign Expert Affairs and the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

Zhou pleaded guilty in US District Court on December 11 to conspiring to steal trade secrets and to one count of wire fraud. Chen pleaded guilty to the same crimes on July 30. 

As part of their pleas, the couple has agreed to forfeit property or gains associated with their crimes. For Chen, this included approximately $1.4m, 500,000 shares of common stock of Avalon GloboCare Corp., and 400 shares of common stock of GenExosome Technologies, Inc. The details of Zhou’s forfeiture will be finalized through the sentencing process.

“China’s endemic efforts to rob, replicate and replace products that they do not have the ability to develop themselves will not go unchecked, and those who seek to profit from the theft of trade secrets will be held accountable,” said John Demers, assistant attorney general for national security. 

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Data Leak Exposes Details of Two Million Chinese Communist Party Members

2
News

SolarWinds: Our Office 365 Emails Were Compromised

3
News

DHS, CISA and NCSC Issue Warnings After SolarWinds Attack

4
News

Spotify Resets Passwords After Leaking User Data to Partners

5
News

Google Cloud Hires Goldman Sachs Man as First CISO

6
News

Russian Hackers Steal Data for Months in Global Supply Chain Attacks

1
News

Ohio Couple Sold Secrets to China

2
News

California Hospital Notifies 67k Patients of Data Breach

3
News

Twitter Fined Half a Million Dollars for Privacy Violation

4
News

Businesses Often Do Not Inform Customers of Tracking

5
News

#BSEC: Staying Alert to the Growing Dangers of Cybercrime

6
News

Millions of Medical Imaging Files Freely Accessible on Unprotected Servers

1
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

2
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

3
Webinar

Insider Risk Maturity Models: Tales from the Insider Crypt

4
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

5
Webinar

Enabling Secure Access: Anywhere, Any Device and Any Application

6
Webinar

FTP, FTPS & SFTP: Which Protocol Should You Use, and When?

1
Blog

For Most Companies, Securing Remote Work is Unfinished Business

2
News Feature

Top Ten: News Stories of 2020

3
News

Norwegian Police Pin Parliament Attack on Fancy Bear

4
News Feature

The End of Adobe Flash: What Will Post-Support Life Look Like?

5
Interview

Interview: Tom Davison, Technical Director EMEA, Lookout Mobile Security

6
News

Cyber Helpline Receives Lottery Funding to Help Growing Number of Victims