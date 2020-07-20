Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

One Million Online Student Records Exposed by E-Learning Sites

Nearly one million records containing the personal information of online students have been leaked after cloud misconfigurations by five e-learning platforms, according to WizCase.

The VPN comparison site found four misconfigured and unencrypted AWS S3 buckets and one unsecured Elasticsearch server, compromising the details of countless e-learners, including many children, as well as their parents and teachers.

The personal information (PII) exposed included full names, home and email addresses, ID numbers, phone numbers, dates of birth and course/school information.

WizCase warned users of potential follow-on identity fraud, phishing attacks, stalking and blackmail.

“As many users whose data was leaked aren’t active on the sites anymore, they’re less likely to realize these companies still have their information,” it added.

“However, it’s still possible that their data can be used to aid in various types of online crimes. These dangers are even bigger since many of the users affected by the leaks are children and young people.”

The affected companies include Escola Digital, a Brazilian site that leaked 15MB of data, amounting to 75,000 records, although many came from 2016 and 2017.

South African site MyTopDog exposed over 800,000 records via a misconfigured S3 bucket, including documents related to business partner Vodacom School.

Kazakhstan-based Okoo leaked 7200 records via an Elasticsearch server, while US sites Square Panda (15,000) and Playground Sessions (4100) round-out the affected platforms.

WizCase urged users who may have had their data exposed in this way to regularly check for unusual activity on their accounts, to be extra cautious when receiving unsolicited emails and never to give out PII over the phone.

These incidents are widespread across virtually all industries, although the online learning sector has been booming of late thanks to COVID-related school closures across much of the world.

Earlier this month, WizCase revealed five dating apps in the US and Asia that had exposed millions of customer records through misconfigured Elasticsearch servers, MongoDB databases and AWS buckets.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

CISA Issues Emergency Vulnerability Warning

2
News

One Million Online Student Records Exposed by E-Learning Sites

3
News

FBI Issues Cybersecurity Warning to Air Travelers

4
News

Walmart Sued Under CCPA After Data Breach

5
News

Cloud Configuration Error Exposes 260,000+ Actors

6
News

Cybercrime Jumped 23% Over Past Year, Says ONS

1
News

Cyprus Extradites Alleged Cyber-Criminal to the US

2
News

Analysts Detect New Banking Malware

3
News

HelpSystems and GlobalSCAPE to Merge

4
News

Data Protection Associations Introduce Survey and Representation Concepts

5
Opinion

#HowTo Make Security Expertise Accessible to Developers

6
News

UK Government Fails to Meet GDPR Requirement in Test and Trace Program

1
Webinar

Identity Management for a Dynamic Workforce: Zero Trust Versus Risk-Based Security

2
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365

3
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

4
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

5
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

6
Webinar

Building Remote Resilience: A Secure by Design Approach to Remote Working

1
Interview

Interview: John Hertrich, President and CEO, Identité

2
News

Zoom Patches Legacy Windows Zero-Day Bug

3
Blog

Managing the Cybersecurity Threat Landscape with a Standard Approach

4
News

Russian Hacker Finally Found Guilty of 2012 LinkedIn Breach

5
Opinion

A Concerning Proliferation of SIM-Swapping Fraud in Europe

6
News

Alert Fatigue and Overload an Issue for Majority of Security Analysts