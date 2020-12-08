Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

One in Five Online Marketplace Listings Show Signs of Fraud

Around one in five (19%) items listed on UK online marketplaces over Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year showed signs of being fraudulent or dangerous, according to an analysis by Besedo.

In total, the investigation of around 3000 public listings in the month of November found that 15% of items had indications of being scams. A particularly high proportion of consumer electronic products were observed to have these characteristics, with the researchers stating that 22% of PlayStation 5 listings were likely to be scams during the month, which rose to over a third over the Black Friday weekend. Interestingly, only 7% and 5% of competing gaming consoles Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were likely to be scams, which may be a result of difficulties consumers have had in finding a PS5 available for sale.

Close to one in five (19%) of iPhone 12 products listed also showed signs of fraud.

Besedo also recorded that fashion products on online marketplaces are leaving shoppers at substantial risk of losing their money or receiving fake goods, with 15% of listings found to be counterfeit.

Another area of concern highlighted was the sale of pets on this platform, with close to a quarter (23%) of listings for puppies observed to be scams.

This year, the shift to e-commerce brought about by COVID-19 has increased the risk of consumer fraud, and Christmas shoppers have been urged to be extra vigilant when searching for bargains.

Petter Nylander, CEO of Besedo, commented: “This holiday season really is a one-two punch of risk for shoppers. Fewer gifts will be bought in physical retail stores, as we all work to limit the spread of the pandemic, leaving online retail as the main source for gift buying for many.

“At the same time, anticipated slow deliveries will give scammers more leeway to string along their targets, making it that much harder for victims to know that they’ve been caught out and take the appropriate action. We should all be taking additional care while buying presents this year, triple checking that prices are realistic, that the seller seems genuine and that the goods are what they say they are before pressing the buy button.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Egregor Ransomware Steals Data from Recruiter Randstad

2
News

Ransomware Set for Evolution in Attack Capabilities in 2021

3
News

Europol: Beware Fake Dark Web #COVID19 Vaccines

4
News Feature

The End of Adobe Flash: What Will Post-Support Life Look Like?

5
News

Universities Attacked by Phishing Campaign

6
News

Cybercrime Costs World Economy over 1% of Global GDP

1
News

Orca Security Nets $55m Series B Funding

2
News

One in Five Online Marketplace Listings Show Signs of Fraud

3
News

Most Victim Organizations Suffer Second Intrusion Within a Year

4
Editorial

Director’s Cut (Q4 2020 Issue)

5
News

Former NCSC CEO Ciaran Martin Joins SBRC Board

6
News

Thales and Google Cloud Partner for External Encryption Key Management

1
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment

2
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

3
Webinar

Putting People First: Overcoming Human Error in Email Security

4
Webinar

Enabling Secure Access: Anywhere, Any Device and Any Application

5
Webinar

Automated Change: Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

6
Webinar

Insider Risk Maturity Models: Tales from the Insider Crypt

1
News Feature

#IFAW2020: Fighting Back Against Rising Fraud During #COVID19

2
Blog

Solving the Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap in Two Simple Steps

3
Interview

#IFAW2020 Interview: David Britton, VP of Industry Solutions, Experian

4
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

5
Opinion

#HowTo Master Cybersecurity Training with a Third Party

6
Interview

Interview: Richard Betts and Eward Driehuis, Cybersprint