Only 14% of Online Users Frequently Use Biometric Authentication

Only 14% of consumers frequently utilize biometric authentication methods to log into a digital service, website or account, according to new research by Nomidio.

This is despite more than half (57%) of those surveyed stating that biometrics would make authentication quicker. Additionally, 54% and 53% thought it would make logins easier and more secure, respectively.

The biggest concern people had regarding the use of this authentication method was the risk of the biometric data falling into the hands of malicious actors, cited by a third of respondents. This was followed by 29% expressing concern that their behavioral data, showing where they had logged in, would be sold on by the identity provider.

Close to three-quarters (71%) said they would be put off biometric authentication if they were required to download multiple apps.

Ben Todd, head of worldwide sales at Nomidio, commented: “Consumers are switched on; the loss of biometric identifiers and the risk an identity provider might sell or mine behavioral data are very real.”

Philip Black, commercial director at Nomidio, added: “Biometric authentication is still emerging and if we want consumers and employees to make the step-up, we must deliver solutions that provide a ‘Netflix style’ user experience. If I can’t log-in because my biometric ID is tied to my phone and it’s lost, stolen or out of battery, I might just stick with a password.”

The use of biometrics to log into online services such as e-commerce accounts is likely to increase in the wake of the shift to digital services during COVID-19 and a resulting rise in online fraud. Recently, Amazon revealed it is trialling a new biometric scanner it hopes will streamline contactless payment security and physical access for consumers and businesses.