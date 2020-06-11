Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Cybersecurity Firm OPORA Announces $7m Seed Funding

Cybersecurity firm OPORA has announced seed funding of $7m led by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and private investors.

OPORA was founded by Yuval Diskin, the former head of Israel’s Internal Security Agency, and uses pre-attack adversary behavior analytics to deliver pre-emptive adversary threat protection against the most persistent, organized and largely uncontested cyber-criminals operating today. OPORA will use the seed funding for product development, sales and marketing efforts.

The company, led by CEO Chris Bell, a serial cybersecurity entrepreneur who was a co-founder of Securonix, also announced two new board members, JVP founder and chairman, Erel Margalit, and JVP principal, Julia Kagan.

Bell said: “We started OPORA because we realized that to get control over cybersecurity and the largely uncontested adversaries behind the chaos, IT Security teams need a pre-emptive advantage. OPORA customers change the balance of power between them and their adversaries, gaining a pre-emptive advantage that translates into adversary level prevention, containment and control.”

Margalit added that it is time to move from defense to offense and track cyber-criminals in their territory before they move to attack.

“Israel has brought the three big cyber-paradigms to the world. The first, firewalls created by Check Point Software, the second being CyberArk’s solution, preventing attackers from within, and now the third – OPORA’s technology is stopping criminals on their home turf before they even attack.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New HMRC SMS Phishing Scam Targets Self-Employed Workers

2
News

Honda Tackling Suspected Ransomware Infection

3
News

More S3 Buckets Compromised with Magecart and Malicious Redirector

4
News

CPA Canada Breach Hits Over 300,000 Accountants

5
News

Microsoft’s Mega Patch Tuesday is Largest Ever

6
News

Nintendo Breach: Now 300,000 Accounts Affected

1
News

SD-WAN is the Cloud Security of Choice for Half of UK Businesses

2
News

Macy's Pays $192,000 to Settle Data Breach Suit

3
News

UK Government Awards £10m Fund to Develop Cybersecurity Tech Solutions

4
News

MAZE Attacks Victoria Beckham's Advisory Firm

5
News

Malicious Apps Pose as Contact Tracing to Infect Android Devices

6
News

Cybersecurity Firm OPORA Announces $7m Seed Funding

1
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

2
Webinar

Building Remote Resilience: A Secure by Design Approach to Remote Working

3
Webinar

Attack Yourself Before They Do: Strengthen Security Through Breach and Attack Simulation

4
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365

5
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

6
Webinar

Advanced Protection Against Zero Day Threats and Malware

1
Interview

Interview: Balaji Parimi, Founder and CEO, CloudKnox Security

2
News Feature

Have Contact Tracing Scam Opportunities Been Easily Enabled?

3
Blog

A Country in Crisis: Data Privacy in the US

4
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

5
Blog

Cybercrime is Winning – What Are You Going to Do About It?

6
Opinion

#HowTo Secure the Supply Chain