Infrastructure Security Specialist Optilan Appoints Adrian Bannister as CFO

Security and communications integrator for businesses, industries and governments Optilan has announced the appointment of Adrian Bannister as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Bannister brings over 25 years of financial experience to the firm, which specializes in solutions for energy, critical national infrastructure, pipeline and rail projects.

He most recently held the position of CFO at specialist energy technology business Ardyne, along with various strategic executive roles across at a variety of oilfield services businesses. Banister also operated in a non-executive position at pipeline business Cortez Subsea for six years.

At Optilan, Bannister will focus on the organization’s strategic financial planning, ensuring its recent growth continues and the company progresses with its rapid international expansion targets.

Commenting on his appointment, Bannister said: “I am very proud to join Optilan as CFO. Optilan boasts an impressive history of staying at the very forefront of technology to deliver security-critical and safety-critical systems across nationally and internationally-critical projects.

“I am particularly excited about the company’s growth plans, helping clients use the very latest technology to drive efficiency and optimize their systems in a cost-effective way.”

Optilan CEO Bill Bayliss acknowledged Bannister’s “invaluable experience” in private equity and helping tech-focused industrial businesses achieve, manage and sustain long-term growth.

“Adrian knows the energy sector like the back of his hand and has helped PE-backed, high-growth companies just like us navigate the industry. He’s therefore perfectly positioned to lead the company as we evolve our offering across a variety of nationally and internationally critical industries.”