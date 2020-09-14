Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Oracle Slated for TikTok “Partner” Role

Oracle appears to be in the driving seat to secure a much-touted deal with TikTok-owner ByteDance, although as a partner rather than owner of the social app.

Microsoft, which was the first to announce its intention to bid for the firm in early August and was later joined by Walmart, posted a brief statement on Sunday confirming it had not been successful.

“ByteDance let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft. We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests,” it said.

“To do this, we would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety and combatting disinformation, and we made these principles clear in our August statement. We look forward to seeing how the service evolves in these important areas.”

The rush to secure new US owners for the Chinese app was driven by new concerns from the Trump administration over Beijing-sponsored global surveillance. An executive order gives until tomorrow (September 15) until TikTok is effectively shut down in the US.

However, China has hit back by banning the sale of some homegrown AI technology, which could include the all-important algorithm behind TikTok. That could seriously reduce the value of any subsequent sale.

According to reports, Oracle is now primed to do the deal with ByteDance, although as a “technology partner” rather than outright owner. That would most likely see the enterprise IT giant merely host TikTok data on its extensive cloud infrastructure — a much diminished relationship from the one Trump envisaged, as ByteDance will still be its owner.

With final approval from both Washington and Bejing still needed over any future deal for TikTok, there’s still plenty of time for new developments.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

MAZE Claims Attack on US School System

2
News

Razer Gaffe Exposes Customer Data

3
News

Almost a Quarter of UK Work Computers Lack Adequate Security Software

4
News

US Court Documents Published in Ransomware Attack

5
News

Misconfigured Database Leaks 370 Million Dating Site Records

6
News

Zero Trust Adoption Increases During Lockdown

1
Interview

Interview: Dennis Shaya, GM, Head of US Operations, Siemplify

2
News

#GartnerSEC: Professionals Survived #COVID19 as Businesses Relied on Security

3
Editorial

Editorial: Brighter Days (Q3 2020 Issue)

4
News

Oracle Slated for TikTok “Partner” Role

5
News

Forensic Risk Alliance Appoints First Chief Innovation Officer

6
News

Travel Sites Riddled with Hundreds of Vulnerabilities

1
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

2
Webinar

Utilizing Native IaaS Controls to Ensure and Achieve Continuous Security

3
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

4
Webinar

What an Insider Threat Strategy Should Consist of for Effective Detection

5
Webinar

Lessons Learned from the Twitter Spear-Phishing Attack

6
Webinar

Securing Remote Access to Critical Infrastructure: The Key to Industrial Digital Transformation

1
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

2
Opinion

Digital Identity Has Changed, and Enterprises Have Not Changed With It

3
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

4
Blog

A New Path for Data Protection

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine North America Online Summit - Fall 2020

6
Interview

Interview: Seth Blank, Technical Committee Co-Chair, M3AAWG