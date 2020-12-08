Infosecurity Group Websites
Orca Security Nets $55m Series B Funding

Cloud security provider Orca Security has announced a $55m Series B fund round led by ICONIQ Growth with participation from previous investors GGV Capital, YL Ventures and Silicon Valley CISO Investments.

The funding will see the firm expand its cloud security and compliance capabilities, with the aim of almost tripling its R&D team by the end of 2021.

The company also plans to open new sales offices in the UK and Australia to serve the European and APAC markets and boost its sales operations to meet global product and customer demand.

Avi Shua, CEO and co-founder of Orca Security, said: “Cloud security is fundamentally broken. Practitioners are forced to waste their time installing and maintaining security agents instead of managing actual security risks. Even after spending years plumbing agents in their environment, coverage is usually limited to less than 50%.

“The fact is, competing solutions view cloud resources as simple lists whereas bad actors see a graph with a clear path of attack. Orca Security changes that paradigm by visualizing cloud resources through the lens of an attacker.”

“We are very impressed with the depth, ease of deployment and effectiveness of Orca Security’s technology, and believe in its potential to solve the growing problem in cloud security,” added Matthew Jacobson, general partner at ICONIQ Growth. “We have been fortunate to partner with many high growth, high impact, emerging market leaders with an unmatched approach to solving customer needs and we have full confidence in Orca Security’s long-term opportunity as an important technology leader.”

