Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Personal Data of the Average Brit Held by at Least 39 Different Organizations

At least 39 different organizations hold personal data of the average UK citizen, providing a wide-range of opportunities for hackers to access sensitive information. This is according to Nomidio’s State of Identity 2020 Analysis, which also found that almost a quarter of Brits are unaware of how many organizations hold their personal data.

This growing attack surface has led to a 67% increase in major data breaches since 2014. The problem is exacerbated by the fact that over half (53%) of the UK population use the same password to access multiple accounts.

Unsurprisingly therefore, 77% of those surveyed in Nomidio’s study said they feel vulnerable about multiple organizations holding their data.

The number of businesses, charities and public sector organizations holding personal information is also expected to grow in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an estimated 3.5 million people believed to have accessed digital services for the first time in the UK during lockdown in areas such as banking and shopping.

The findings suggest a new approach to digital identity is required.

“Why are we issued with a new digital identity every time we register with a new service provider? This situation is completely back to front, it is you or I, the individual, that should be able to present our identity to the different organizations we choose to interact with,” commented Ben Todd, VP of worldwide sales at Nomidio.

“Every time we allow a business to store our date of birth or mother’s maiden name, we’re expanding the attack surface and making it more likely our personal credentials will be lost forever. We need to centralize people’s identities, encrypt them and then give individuals the power to decide which organizations their data is shared with.” 

Last month it was reported that personal data of an estimated 350,000 social media influencers and users has been accessed and partially leaked.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Fake TikTok App Targets Indian Users

2
News

Home Routers Are All Broken, Finds Security Study

3
News

HSBC SMS Phishing Scam Targets UK Victims

4
News

Pub-Goers at Risk of Cyber-Attacks as Lockdown Eases

5
News

Cyber-Attack Downs Alabama County’s Network

6
News

Zoom Patches Legacy Windows Zero-Day Bug

1
News

Belgium Suffers First Jackpotting Attack

2
News

Personal Data of the Average Brit Held by at Least 39 Different Organizations

3
News

NCSC Introduces Remote Working Testing Tool for Small Businesses

4
Blog

NIST Password Guidelines: What You Need to Know

5
News

Trend Micro and Girls in Tech to Provide Cybersecurity Training to Girls Around the World

6
News

Russian Hacker Finally Found Guilty of 2012 LinkedIn Breach

1
Webinar

Mobile and Web App Security: Mitigating Risks and Protecting APIs

2
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

3
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

4
Webinar

From Governance to Implementation to Results

5
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365

6
Webinar

Building Remote Resilience: A Secure by Design Approach to Remote Working

1
News Feature

Industry Figures Make #VersusRacism Pledge

2
Interview

Interview: Lior Div and Cybereason’s ‘UbU’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Mission

3
Blog

Busting the Top Myths About Privileged Access Management

4
Opinion

SIM Swap - The Silent Hacker

5
News Feature

Effective Cybersecurity in Hospitals During #COVID19 and Beyond

6
Webinar

The CCPA Enforcement Era Begins: What to Expect from California’s Privacy Act