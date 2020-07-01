Nominations Open for the Outstanding Security Performance Awards 2021

Nominations are now open for the Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) 2021.

The OSPAs are an independent and inclusive global awards scheme currently running in 13 countries to recognize and reward companies and individuals across the security sector. The awards present an opportunity to acknowledge role models and thought leaders who have made significant contributions to the industry and will be judged by high-profile professionals representing the many leading supporting associations and groups.

Professor Martin Gill, founder of the awards, said: “I encourage everyone working in the sector to submit at least one nomination; security too often operates under the radar and the OSPAs provide the opportunity to highlight and promote the pioneering work that is being carried out.”

Entry to the UK OSPAs is open and nominations are invited in the following categories:

Outstanding In-House Security Manager/Director Outstanding Contract Security Manager/Director

Outstanding Security Team Outstanding Contract Security Company (Guarding)

Outstanding Security Consultant Outstanding Customer Service Initiative

Outstanding Security Training Initiative Outstanding Security Installer/Integrator

Outstanding Event Security Team Outstanding Security Partnership

Outstanding Security Equipment Manufacturer Outstanding New Security Product

Outstanding Security Officer Outstanding Young Security Professional

Outstanding Cyber Security Initiative Lifetime Achievement Award

Nominations are open until October 1 2020 and shortlisted nominees will be announced in November. The awards ceremony will take place in the first quarter of 2021.