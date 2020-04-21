Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

OutSystems Launches Data Sharing Platform to Help Combat #COVID19 in Portugal

OutSystems has launched the Integrated Management Platform as part of a program to combat issues raised by the COVID-19 pandemic in Lisbon, Portugal. Developed in collaboration with The Lisbon Metropolitan Area, the Lisbon City Council, Deloitte and Hi Interactive, the platform enables rapid sharing of products, equipment and services between 18 municipalities around the Lisbon region to optimize the response to the crisis.

The initiative has been created as part of the COVID-19 Community Response Program, which aims to develop up to 20 apps to help authorities tackle the coronavirus. The Integrated Management Platform should now facilitate a co-ordinated approach to taking on the virus in this large region of Portugal. Using the platform, municipalities can not only manage their assets and services efficiently, including replenishing supplies, but they can also share vital information with neighboring authorities.

The parties collaborated to develop this marketplace using OutSystems’ low-code platform in just two weeks.

Gonçalo Gaiolas, product VP at OutSystems, said: “Facing this new reality, there’s a growing need for us to adapt. The OutSystems COVID-19 Community Response Program intends to help with that adjustment in a concrete and real way. We hope that this platform can grow so other government agencies can leverage it.”

Currently, there are over 300 items that can be managed on the platform, including gel alcohol, disinfectant, nitrile gloves, surgical masks and goggles. Other essential items, such as other medical materials and food, will follow shortly.

“With this Integrated Management Platform, the Metropolitan Area of Lisbon aims to ensure that those who fight daily for our well-being can continue to do so under the best possible conditions,” commented Carlos Humberto de Carvalho, first metropolitan secretary of Metropolitan Area of Lisbon Executive Committee.

The platform is another example of how technology and data gathering are playing a key role in efforts to combat the crisis and help countries resume normality.  

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Trickbot Named Most Prolific #COVID19 Malware

2
News

Hackers Raid Crypto Firms in $25m Attacks

3
News

Energy Giant EDP Hit With €10 Million Ransomware Threat

4
News

Thales Tech to Secure Motorola’s New eSIM RAZR Smartphone

5
News

Remote Working Could Be the Norm After #COVID19

6
News

Government Tackles #COVID19 Scams with Email Reporting Service

1
News

US Ransomware Attacks Plummet

2
News

A Quarter of Website Traffic Is Bad Bots

3
News

Cyber-Incident Guidance Delivered to European Bankers

4
News

DWF Appoints New Privacy and Cybersecurity Leader

5
News

Terahash Acquires L0phtCrack

6
News

OutSystems Launches Data Sharing Platform to Help Combat #COVID19 in Portugal

1
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program

2
Webinar

The Power of Continuous AppSec and How to Achieve It

3
Webinar

The Impact of #COVID19 on the Infosec Industry

4
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

5
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

6
Webinar

How to Build a Program to Manage Your Third Parties and Supply Chain

1
News Feature

The Privacy-Security Balance in Digital Surveillance: Lessons from COVID-19

2
Interview

Interview: Lisa Plaggemier, Chief Strategy Officer, MediaPro

3
Blog

Working from Home During #COVID19: Increasing Threats

4
Opinion

The Real Threat Revolves Around the Convergence of Speed

5
Webinar

How to Build a Program to Manage Your Third Parties and Supply Chain

6
Next-Gen

Interview: Hela Lucas, Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics Student, Edinburgh Napier University