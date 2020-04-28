Infosecurity Group Websites
OutSystems Launches Free Online Coding School for UK Developers

OutSystems, a global leader in low-code application development, has today announced the availability of its online Low-Code School for developers in the UK.

The no-cost Low-Code School, now in its 11th intake and having already trained and certified more than 200 developers across Europe, is open to 20 participants and will run from June 15 until June 26, providing a two-week online training program designed to upskill developers that know traditional coding languages.

According to OutSystems, the training sessions will run on weekdays outside of business hours and will be fully available online due to restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic

In addition to the training, OutSystems is offering participants free access to its technology certification, which usually costs £145, and will introduce participants to job opportunities within its ecosystem of customers and partners. 

“These are challenging times, but we’ve developed our online program so that someone with a technical background can learn about and be certified on OutSystems during our two-week course,” said Gonçalo Gaiolas, VP of product and community at OutSystems. “This, combined with the number of jobs already available for professionals qualified in our technology, means that developers can upskill and find new opportunities with minimal risk.”

For further details about the OutSystems Low-Code School or to apply for the program, visit https://www.outsystems.com/events/low-code-school/.

