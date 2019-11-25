Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Over One Billion Consumers Exposed in Data Leak

Personal information on over one billion individuals harvested by two data enrichment firms has been exposed online, according to security researchers.

Data enrichment or aggregation providers effectively sell access to large stores of data merged from multiple third-party sources, primarily for companies to gain deeper insights into current and prospective customers.

However, there are inevitable privacy risks attached to such practices, despite the efforts of the aggregator firms themselves to keep their own data stores secure.

In mid-October, Bob Diachenko and Vinny Troia discovered a wide open Elasticsearch server containing four billion user accounts across more than 4TB of data.

“A total count of unique people across all data sets reached more than 1.2 billion people, making this one of the largest data leaks from a single source organization in history. The leaked data contained names, email addresses, phone numbers, LinkedIn and Facebook profile information,” explained Vinny Troia, chief of threat intelligence at Data Viper.

“The discovered Elasticsearch server containing all of the information was unprotected and accessible via web browser at http://35.199.58.125:9200. No password or authentication of any kind was needed to access or download all of the data.”

The privacy snafu exposed around 622 million unique email addresses, mainly those associated with a data enrichment firm known as People Data Labs [PDL]. The second was identified by Troia as OxyData and is an almost complete scrape of LinkedIn data.

However, it’s unclear who left the data exposed on the Elasticsearch server.

Troy Hunt, who runs the HaveIBeenPwned? breach notification site, said the case highlights a real challenge at the heart of the data enrichment industry.

“Regardless of how well these data enrichment companies secure their own system, once they pass the data downstream to customers it's completely out of their control. My data — almost certainly your data too — is replicated, mishandled and exposed and there's absolutely nothing we can do about it. Well, almost nothing,” he said.

“[PDL’s] privacy policy states that people may ‘access any information we have on them’ and that they will ‘reply to a person’s request within five business days’ or delete it outright. It'll be interesting to see how that scales if even a very small slice of the 622M impacted individuals takes them up on that offer.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

French Hotel Giant Leaks 1TB+ of Client Data

2
News

Over One Billion Consumers Exposed in Data Leak

3
News

Church's Chicken Warns of Possible Data Breach

4
News

Web Skimmers Use Phishing Tactics to Steal Data

5
News

Target Sues Insurer Over Data Breach Costs

6
News

US Jails NeverQuest Malware Creator for 4 Years

1
Opinion

#HowTo Ensure Hybrid Cloud Security with Secure Endpoints

2
News

#CyberThreat19: How to Make a Start Using Attack Frameworks

3
News

Web Skimmers Use Phishing Tactics to Steal Data

4
News

#CyberThreat19: Make Browser Encryption "Boring" to Improve Awareness

5
News

Twitter’s New 2FA Policy Tackles SIM Swap Risk

6
News

Over One Billion Consumers Exposed in Data Leak

1
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat

2
Webinar

Zero Trust in Practice: Why Identity Drives Next-Gen Access

3
Webinar

Make Privileged Access Admin Work and Block Lateral Movement by Attackers

4
Webinar

2019 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

5
Webinar

Mastering the Security Art of Identity, Access & Authentication

6
Webinar

2019 Privacy, Compliance and Risk Management Strategies for Infosec Professionals

1
Opinion

The Catch 22 Scenario for GDPR

2
Interview

Life Of: A Wi-Fi Security Researcher

3
News

Boom in Lookalike Retail Domains

4
Next-Gen

Are Communication and Presentation Skills Taught or Encouraged to an Acceptable Level?

5
News

Capture the Flag Competition Aims to Trace Missing Persons

6
News

UK Government Brexit App Riddled with Security Issues