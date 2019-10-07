Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Over Three-Quarters of UK Workers Lack Basic Cyber-Training

More than three-quarters (77%) of UK workers claim to have never received any form of cyber-skills training from their employer, according to research from Centrify.

The company surveyed 2000 fulltime professional services workers in the UK, discovering that along with the notable absence of training aforementioned, 69% of those polled lack confidence in their own ability to keep their data safe and secure.

These findings come at the beginning of European Cyber Security Month, an EU awareness campaign that aims to promote cybersecurity among citizens and organizations, highlighting the importance of information security and the steps that can be taken to protect data online.

Well, it seems as though there is still significant work to do in this regard; 27% of respondents admitted to using the same password across multiple accounts, whilst 14% keep passwords recorded in unsecured notebooks.

Experts warned that such a lackluster approach to critical cyber-awareness could land employers in hot water.

Donal Blaney, cyber-law expert, Griffin Law said: “Ignorance of the law is no defense. Company directors and business owners owe it to themselves, their staff, their shareholders, and their customers to know how to protect their businesses and their customers’ data. They will only have themselves to blame if this blows up in their face one day.”

Andy Heather, VP, Centrify added:“In an age where cyber-attacks have emerged as one of the most ruthless and successful forms of crime that can be committed against a business on a large scale, it is astounding to hear that so many UK companies neglect to instill even the most basic cybersecurity measures in their employees.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

‘The Cyberthreat Handbook’ Released, Documents ‘Who’s Who’ of Attackers

2
News

Amex Employee Suspected of Wrongfully Accessing Customer Data to Commit Fraud

3
News

FDA Issues Cybersecurity Warning for Medical Devices

4
News

Hundreds of New Cybersecurity Jobs Created in Ireland

5
News

UK Councils Faced 800 Cyber-Attacks Per Hour in 2019

6
News

EA Games Leaks Personal Data of 1600 FIFA 20 Competitors

1
News

US and UK Sign Crime Data Sharing Agreement

2
Blog

Is Your Enterprise Cyber Risk Managed Well?

3
News

‘The Cyberthreat Handbook’ Released, Documents ‘Who’s Who’ of Attackers

4
News

Over Three-Quarters of UK Workers Lack Basic Cyber-Training

5
Opinion

Thinking Outside the National Vulnerability Database Box

6
News

Hundreds of New Cybersecurity Jobs Created in Ireland

1
Webinar

How Segmentation Leads to Visibility and Enables Compliance

2
Webinar

Mitigating the Spear-Phishing Attack Threat

3
Webinar

Common IAM Fears and How to Overcome Them

4
Webinar

The Persistence of Ransomware, New Variants & Better Tactics to Defend & Defeat

5
Webinar

Mobile Access: Best Practices for a Modern Security Approach

6
Webinar

The Key to Successful Cybersecurity Projects: Asset Management - Asking the Right Questions

1
Interview

Interview: Matt Davey, COO, 1Password

2
Opinion

The CFO’s Perspective: Steps to Quantifying Cyber Risk

3
News

#44CON: GPS Trackers Hacked to Make Premium Rate Calls

4
News Feature

Infosecurity Magazine Online Summit 2019: A Preview

5
Blog

Security by Sector: Charity Workers Least Likely to Receive Email Security Training

6
Opinion

Debunking Five Myths about Zero Trust