Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Paladin Appoints Former NCSC CEO

The former CEO of the UK government’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has joined Paladin Capital Group as a managing director. 

The appointment of Ciaran Martin by the global cyber and deep tech investor, headquartered in Washington, DC, was announced today.  

Previously, Martin was hired as director of security and intelligence at the Cabinet Office in 2008, later accepting the position of constitution director there in 2011. In 2014, he became head of cybersecurity at Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) before starting up the NCSC in 2016 and serving as its first CEO. 

“Ciaran Martin is an exceptional talent in the cyber sphere and we’re profoundly pleased to have him join the Paladin team," said Michael Steed, founder and managing partner. 

"His understanding of the ever-evolving threat landscape and knowledge of the technologies required to meet those challenges will help us assess potential investments and support our portfolio companies in their growth."

Paladin is a venture capital investor in early stage companies that develop products and services that defend, monitor, and secure our shared critical digital infrastructure. The company invests in businesses based in EMEA, North America, and Asia. 

Martin will be based in Paladin’s European headquarters in the UK, where he will assist with the development of Paladin’s presence in the growing European cybersecurity early-stage market. 

Paladin's newest managing director will also be part of the company's global Strategic Advisory Board, advising the company on threats, trends, risks, and opportunities in cybersecurity for businesses and governments. 

This role is in addition to Martin’s position as Professor of Practice at the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford.

“I am delighted to be working with the Paladin team," commented Martin. "I learned in Government that whether it’s in the UK, Europe, the US or globally, the common cyber threats we face can only be solved if there is a strong, innovative private sector taking care of huge swathes of the problem.

"That presents enormous economic opportunities for talented technologists and entrepreneurs, and I’m looking forward to being part of a venture capital team helping them to succeed."

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

US Staffing Firm Hit by Ransomware Again

2
News

Fatality After Hospital Hacked

3
News

DDoS Attacks Hit 1 Tbps in 2020

4
News

Outbound Email Errors Cause 93% Increase in Breaches

5
News

Former Aussie PM’s Passport Details and Phone Number Obtained by Hacker Following Social Media Post

6
News

Lawsuit Filed Against Warner Music Group Over Data Breach

1
News

Paladin Appoints Former NCSC CEO

2
News

Netwalker Goes After Nurses' Data

3
News

OneSpan Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

4
News

#GartnerSEC: Cybersecurity Leaders Must Start Preparing for the Next Decade

5
News

Cyber-fraud Prevention Company CEO Charged with Fraud

6
News

#GartnerSEC: Ensuring Buy-In for Security Awareness

1
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

2
Webinar

Utilizing Native IaaS Controls to Ensure and Achieve Continuous Security

3
Webinar

Breaches be Dammed: Seal the Cracks with Software-Based Segmentation

4
Webinar

What an Insider Threat Strategy Should Consist of for Effective Detection

5
Webinar

The Remote Workplace: Managing the New Threat Landscape with ISO 27001

6
Webinar

Faster Detection and Response with MITRE ATT&CK

1
Webinar

Managing Open Source Risk: More Visibility, More Speed

2
Opinion

Digital Identity Has Changed, and Enterprises Have Not Changed With It

3
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine EMEA Online Summit - Autumn 2020

4
Blog

A New Path for Data Protection

5
Online Summit

Infosecurity Magazine North America Online Summit - Fall 2020

6
Interview

Interview: Seth Blank, Technical Committee Co-Chair, M3AAWG