Paladin Appoints Former NCSC CEO

The former CEO of the UK government’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has joined Paladin Capital Group as a managing director.

The appointment of Ciaran Martin by the global cyber and deep tech investor, headquartered in Washington, DC, was announced today.

Previously, Martin was hired as director of security and intelligence at the Cabinet Office in 2008, later accepting the position of constitution director there in 2011. In 2014, he became head of cybersecurity at Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) before starting up the NCSC in 2016 and serving as its first CEO.

“Ciaran Martin is an exceptional talent in the cyber sphere and we’re profoundly pleased to have him join the Paladin team," said Michael Steed, founder and managing partner.

"His understanding of the ever-evolving threat landscape and knowledge of the technologies required to meet those challenges will help us assess potential investments and support our portfolio companies in their growth."

Paladin is a venture capital investor in early stage companies that develop products and services that defend, monitor, and secure our shared critical digital infrastructure. The company invests in businesses based in EMEA, North America, and Asia.

Martin will be based in Paladin’s European headquarters in the UK, where he will assist with the development of Paladin’s presence in the growing European cybersecurity early-stage market.

Paladin's newest managing director will also be part of the company's global Strategic Advisory Board, advising the company on threats, trends, risks, and opportunities in cybersecurity for businesses and governments.

This role is in addition to Martin’s position as Professor of Practice at the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford.

“I am delighted to be working with the Paladin team," commented Martin. "I learned in Government that whether it’s in the UK, Europe, the US or globally, the common cyber threats we face can only be solved if there is a strong, innovative private sector taking care of huge swathes of the problem.

"That presents enormous economic opportunities for talented technologists and entrepreneurs, and I’m looking forward to being part of a venture capital team helping them to succeed."