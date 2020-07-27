Infosecurity Group Websites
Panaseer Establishes Advisory Board to Help Expand Cybersecurity Vision

Cybersecurity firm Panaseer has established a new advisory board to help it accelerate its vision of preventing cybersecurity incidents through effective risk management. The board members come from a cross-section of the information security industry, with expertise in leadership, sustainability, business and security.

Panaseer hopes the move will increase adoption of its Continuous Controls Monitoring platform for enterprise security, particularly among large organizations and highly regulated industries.

Nik Whitfield, CEO of Panaseer, commented: “Panaseer was the first company to create a Continuous Controls Monitoring platform, which finally solves the cyber-metrics and measurement challenges faced by large organizations today. By bringing together this ‘dream team’ of visionaries and experienced leaders we will be able to fully leverage this opportunity as they will be instrumental in enabling us to further enhance our offering and get the word out to the market.”

The chair of the new board is renowned leader and explorer Robert Swan, OBE – the first person to walk to both the North and South Poles.

Swan said: “Panaseer is a trailblazer in cyber. Its platform addresses a problem that goes largely unaddressed by others in the market. It thought differently and now is the time for it to capitalize on this foresight. Being a pioneer requires a certain mindset, and I am excited to guide the team on its journey to growth.”

The other members of the board are the following:

  • David Fairman: an experienced CSO/CISO, whose previous roles include being CISO for the Royal Bank of Canada
  • Andreas Wuchner: his main area of expertise is in highly regulated environments such as life science and financial services. Wuchner is currently head of IT and risk governance at Credit Suisse
  • Raffael Marty: has 20 years of experience across engineering, analytics and research. He is currently chief research and intelligence officer at Forcepoint
  • James Doggett: comes from a wealth of experience in the security sector, including being chief technology risk officer for AIG
  • Andrew Jaquith: former global operational risk officer for cyber and information risk at JPMorgan Chase and author of Security Metrics: Replacing Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt.
