Panaseer Appoints Jonathan Gill as New CEO

Enterprise security firm Panaseer has announced the appointment of Jonathan Gill as its new CEO.

Gill succeeds Panaseer founder Nik Whitfield in the role, with Whitfield becoming chairman and chief seer of the organization.

Gill brings a proven record of accomplishment in both leadership and sales, with previous roles including VP EMEA at RSA Security, EVP of global sales for Veracode and GM EMEA for Talend. He will focus on the international growth of Panaseer.

The security firm specializes in continuous controls monitoring (CCM) with its platform monitoring over four million entities for enterprise clients across two continents – Europe and North America.

Gill, CEO, said: “Throughout my career, the most fulfilling roles have been those where I have had scope to significantly scale a business to meet a global challenge. Panaseer offers the most exciting opportunity to date. Its platform is a game-changer for the security industry. It solves a major problem; the security landscape is increasingly complex, the rate of change is only accelerating.

“I am looking forward to working with the team to fulfil our vision of ensuring all enterprises have the proper safeguards to manage risk.”

Whitfield, chairman, added: “Our mission for our clients has always been to make sure their cybersecurity safeguards are switched on and working effectively at all times. Having established Panaseer as the first-choice platform to do this, the focus needed to shift to scaling the business.

“My decision to bring in a new CEO supports this growth objective, and the board and I are convinced that Jonathan is absolutely the right person to deliver on our ambitions and values.”

