Park Place Technologies Appoints Security and Army Veteran as its First CISO

Park Place Technologies, a global IT leader focused on optimizing data centers and IT infrastructure for 17,000 customers, today announced that John Parlee has joined the company as its first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

Parlee brings an impressive background of security knowhow and expertise to the role having previously served as director of information security at VMware Carbon Black, head of information security for the Cognex Corporation and as a security engineer for the MITRE Corporation. He also holds degrees from Carnegie Mellon University and the United States Military Academy at West Point, and served as a Captain in the United States Army and the United States Army Reserve.

In his new role, Parlee will lead development and implementation of the Park Place security strategy, management of security threats and vulnerabilities and compliance with relevant security requirements and privacy laws.

Currently providing remote hardware monitoring, Park Place is increasing its focus on security as it prepares to expand its service offerings to discovery and network analytics.

“I am impressed with Park Place’s mission and commitment to customers,” said Parlee. “I look forward to working with the innovative team at Park Place to ensure that security and privacy are top priorities as the company continues to rapidly grow.”

Chris Adams, president and CEO, Park Place Technologies, added: “The addition of John and his security expertise to our team will strengthen our ability to fulfil compliance requirements and minimize risk. His appointment demonstrates that we take the security of our customers very seriously.”
 

