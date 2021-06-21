Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

UK Parliamentary Staffers Lost 96 Devices in Past Two Years

Close to 100 electronic devices have been lost by Parliamentary staffers in the UK during the last two years, raising fears that sensitive public data has fallen into the hands of malicious actors.

The official data obtained by Parliament Street think tank under Freedom of Information (FOI) legislation revealed that a total of 96 laptops, tablet computers and other electronic gadgets were reported missing by Parliamentary staffers in the calendar years of 2019 and 2020.

The majority of the device loss incidents occurred in 2019, at 53, with the remaining 43 taking place in 2020. Of the 96 lost or stolen devices, 41 were laptops, 36 were tablets, and the reminder included 11 phones and six skype headsets.

Of the 76 devices reported as lost, 11 were on trains, three on a bus, six in a car and even one in a pub.

Of the 20 devices that were stolen, four were from home addresses, one in a hotel and one on the London Underground.

Worryingly, just 18 of the total number of devices reported missing were subsequently located and found.

Edward Blake, area vice president EMEA of Absolute Software, commented on how dangerous losing such devices are. He highlighted that “Devices used to carry out parliamentary duties will contain a goldmine of confidential data that could be lethal if it fell into the hands of cyber-criminals. It’s critical that parliamentary authorities have the necessary systems in place to track missing devices, enabling them to freeze and wipe lost or stolen laptops, protecting public data from fraudsters.

“If a lost laptop ends up in the wrong hands, the organization in question could be facing a far more costly predicament than first anticipated. Sophisticated cyber-criminals can steal the data contained on these devices, access more businesses files, or intercept emails between colleagues, all with relative ease once a device has been compromised.

“Therefore, it is more critical than ever to have a permanent digital connection to every endpoint, as well as the ability to lock, freeze or wipe the device if it is at risk of being compromised.”

Several examples of device loss are prevalent in several major public bodies in the UK. Earlier this year, official figures were published showing that the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy lost 306 mobile and laptop devices across the calendar years of 2019 and 2020.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Novel Phishing Attack Abuses Google Drive and Docs

2
News

Amazon Web Services Misconfiguration Exposes Half a Million Cosmetics Customers

3
News

A Billion CVS Records Exposed

4
News

Texan Admits Data Center Bomb Plot

5
News

Amazon Prime Day - Beware of Phishing Deluge, Experts Warn

6
News

Over 30,000 Fertility Clinic Patients Hit by Ransomware Data Breach

1
Opinion

Three Key Elements of a Defense-in-Depth Approach to Phishing

2
Magazine Feature

Ask the Experts: How to Create a Culture of Diversity and Inclusion

3
News

UK Parliamentary Staffers Lost 96 Devices in Past Two Years

4
News

Amazon Prime Day - Beware of Phishing Deluge, Experts Warn

5
Opinion

#HowTo: Protect Medical Institutions from Cyber-Attacks

6
News

Over 30,000 Fertility Clinic Patients Hit by Ransomware Data Breach

1
Webinar

Securing Active Directory in a Hybrid Identity Environment

2
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

3
Webinar

Securing Your Transition to the Cloud

4
Webinar

Secure Access Management: Modernize your IT Infrastructure by Maximising Productivity and Minimizing Friction

5
Webinar

How To Navigate the Critical Intersection Between Data Security and Data Privacy

6
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

1
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

2
Podcast

IntoSecurity Podcast Episode 26, brought to you by TuxCare

3
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

4
Webinar

How To Navigate the Critical Intersection Between Data Security and Data Privacy

5
News

McDonald’s Suffers Data Breach

6
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q2, 2021, Volume 18, Issue 2