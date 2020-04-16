Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

MobileIron and Adeya Partner to Secure Business Communications During Lockdown

MobileIron and Adeya have announced a new partnership to help businesses to conduct safe and secure internal communication whilst operating remotely during the COVID-19 crisis. The organizations will offer their combined expertise and products to allow staff working from home to collaborate in real-time and exchange files on any device while remaining compliant and not putting any company data at risk.

The move comes as many businesses are adapting to having their entire staff working remotely as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown. Many have been using consumer apps such as Zoom to conduct virtual meetings, which have been exposed as having major security flaws in recent weeks. The potential leaking of a company’s confidential information as a result of using this type of software could lead to a number of legal, financial and reputational issues.

The security firms MobileIron and Adeya have therefore responded to the growing need for compliant, encrypted and secure mobile solutions for enterprises in the current environment. They are offering customers a combined solution, in which Adeya’s end-to-end encrypted communication, collaboration and file-sharing technology can be quickly managed and deployed through MobileIron’s unified endpoint management platform.

The Adeya app can be securely contained on any device with MobileIron, and extra protection can be added with MobileIron’s Tunnel per-app VPN. This enables employees of a business to connect with teammates seamlessly via the app.

Ahmed Shah, vice president of business development at MobileIron, commented: “With our joint solution, employees can collaborate in real-time, sharing files on any device, while promoting compliance and securing corporate data. The best part is there’s no training or learning curve to slow users down; this is especially important since remote workers have so many other things to juggle as they adapt to a new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Customers are being offered a free trial of this service until June 15, with an unlimited number of new users and devices.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

San Francisco Airport Attack Linked to Russian State Hackers

2
News

MSC Data Center Closes Following Suspected Cyber-Attack

3
News

Zoom Blow as Thousands of User Videos Are Found Online

4
News

US Issues North Korean Cyber-Threat Warning

5
News

278% Rise in Leaked Government Records During Q1 of 2020

6
News

Microsoft Fixes Three Zero-Day Flaws in April

1
News

ISF Predicts Collision of Digital and Physical Worlds in 2022

2
News

MobileIron and Adeya Partner to Secure Business Communications During Lockdown

3
News

Microsoft Extends Windows 10 Support as #COVID19 Rages

4
News

Cost of Black Market Phishing Kits Soars 149% in 2019

5
News

Energy Giant EDP Hit With €10 Million Ransomware Threat

6
Opinion

RE: Thinking Email Security

1
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

2
Webinar

Remotely Manage Secure File Transfers Amid COVID-19 and Beyond

3
Webinar

#WFH and Network Security – Lessons Learned So Far

4
Webinar

The Impact of #COVID19 on the Infosec Industry

5
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program

6
Webinar

Using SIEM to Protect Against Top Cybersecurity Threats

1
News Feature

The Long-Term Impact of #COVID19 on the Cybersecurity Industry

2
Interview

Interview: Rick Goud, CEO and Co-Founder, Zivver

3
Blog

Security by Sector: Kaspersky Makes Security Products Free for Healthcare Institutions Amid #COVID19 Pandemic

4
Blog

Why Physical Data Destruction is Absolutely Vital

5
News Feature

Top Ten: Things We Learned in Q1 2020

6
Opinion

Remote Workforce Security: Protecting People, Protecting the Enterprise