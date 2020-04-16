MobileIron and Adeya Partner to Secure Business Communications During Lockdown

MobileIron and Adeya have announced a new partnership to help businesses to conduct safe and secure internal communication whilst operating remotely during the COVID-19 crisis. The organizations will offer their combined expertise and products to allow staff working from home to collaborate in real-time and exchange files on any device while remaining compliant and not putting any company data at risk.

The move comes as many businesses are adapting to having their entire staff working remotely as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown. Many have been using consumer apps such as Zoom to conduct virtual meetings, which have been exposed as having major security flaws in recent weeks. The potential leaking of a company’s confidential information as a result of using this type of software could lead to a number of legal, financial and reputational issues.

The security firms MobileIron and Adeya have therefore responded to the growing need for compliant, encrypted and secure mobile solutions for enterprises in the current environment. They are offering customers a combined solution, in which Adeya’s end-to-end encrypted communication, collaboration and file-sharing technology can be quickly managed and deployed through MobileIron’s unified endpoint management platform.

The Adeya app can be securely contained on any device with MobileIron, and extra protection can be added with MobileIron’s Tunnel per-app VPN. This enables employees of a business to connect with teammates seamlessly via the app.

Ahmed Shah, vice president of business development at MobileIron, commented: “With our joint solution, employees can collaborate in real-time, sharing files on any device, while promoting compliance and securing corporate data. The best part is there’s no training or learning curve to slow users down; this is especially important since remote workers have so many other things to juggle as they adapt to a new normal during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Customers are being offered a free trial of this service until June 15, with an unlimited number of new users and devices.