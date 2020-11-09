Paul Collyer to Join HTB as New Chief Risk Officer

Specialist lender Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has announced the appointment of Paul Collyer as its new chief risk officer (CRO). Subject to regulatory approval, Collyer will assume the role in December 2020, with HTB’s current CRO Clive Gavin set to retire.

Collyer is currently the risk director for Virgin Money having previously held various risk-focused roles at GE Capital and served as senior manager at HSBC.

Matthew Wyles, CEO of HTB, said: “HTB’s ongoing success is underpinned by a strong risk culture. Paul Collyer has an impressive track record with a broad palette of experience across the whole waterfront of risk disciplines. Having spent the last 20 years working with global banks, challenger banks and leading non-bank financial institutions, he has deep knowledge of HTB’s key lending classes and is a perfect fit for us. I’m really looking forward to working with him."

Collyer added: “The specialist lending sector is the most dynamic segment of the UK banking market and HTB is an outstanding player in that market. I am really looking forward to joining the strong team in place and contributing to the achievement of HTB’s exciting growth plans.”