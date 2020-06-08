Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Phishers Hide #COVID19 Malware in CVs and Medical Leave Forms

Cyber-criminals are taking advantage of the evolving jobs market and employee health situation under COVID-19 to disguise malware in various emailed documents.

The phishing campaigns spotted by Check Point over recent days center around spoofed CVs and medical leave forms. Unemployment in the US remains at levels not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s, with close to 40 million currently without jobs due to the pandemic.

The security vendor said that the ratio of CV-related malware to all detected malicious files doubled over the past two months. One campaign featured banking Trojan Zloader hidden in malicious .xls files in emails with subject lines such as “applying for a job” or “regarding job.”

Separately, cyber-criminals have been taking advantage of interest in the US Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) to lure administrative staff into opening attachments.

Attachments with names like “COVID -19 FLMA CENTER.doc” have been sent via emails with subjects like “the following is a new Employee Request Form for leave within the FMLA,” according to Check Point.

Once again, the payload is info-stealing banking Trojans like Icedid or Trickbot. Different sender domains are used to try and trick email filters.

Overall, the number of COVID-19 attacks reduced in May by 7% to 158,000 per week, the vendor claimed. However, overall, attacks are starting to pick up as businesses begin to open again.

“In March, when the pandemic was at its peak, we saw a 30% decrease in malware attacks compared to January 2020. This was because many countries went into quarantine and most businesses and other organizations were shut as a result, greatly reducing the potential number of targets for attackers,” Check Point explained.

“Now that the world is seeing some relief from the pandemic as a result of the quarantine measures, things have started to open up and businesses are running again and – guess what?  – cyber-criminals are also ramping up their malicious activities. In May, we saw a 16% increase in cyber-attacks when compared to the period between March and April, when coronavirus was at its peak.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Phishers Hide #COVID19 Malware in CVs and Medical Leave Forms

2
News

Cyber-Attack Hits US Nuclear Missile Sub-Contractor

3
News

IT Services Firm Conduent Felled by Maze Ransomware

4
News

Sophos Confirms Restructuring Plans, Denies Blog Closure

5
News

CPA Canada Breach Hits Over 300,000 Accountants

6
News

Florida Student Discovers Flaws in Leading Doorbell Security Cameras

1
News

Open Source Software Vulnerabilities Increased By 130% in 2019

2
Opinion

#HowTo Secure the Supply Chain

3
Magazine Feature

Q&A: Becky Pinkard

4
Interview

Interview: Steve O'Connor, Director of IT, Aston Martin

5
Blog

Cybercrime is Winning – What Are You Going to Do About It?

6
News

CPA Canada Breach Hits Over 300,000 Accountants

1
Webinar

Attack Yourself Before They Do: Strengthen Security Through Breach and Attack Simulation

2
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

3
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

4
Webinar

Avoiding the Security Pitfalls of Digital Transformation

5
Webinar

Infosecurity Magazine's Women In Cybersecurity - Virtual Event

6
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

1
Interview

Interview: Aman Johal, Lawyer and Director, Your Lawyers

2
Blog

Who is Responsible for End-of-Life Data Destruction?

3
News Feature

GDPR: The First Two Years and Future Challenges

4
Slackspace

SCANimals

5
News Feature

Top Ten: Things Learned from Two Years of GDPR

6
Opinion

Bank Data Integrity and #COVID19: Stop Copying Your Data!