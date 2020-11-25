Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Phishing Most Frequently Reported Cybercrime in US

Phishing and social media/email hacks are the most frequently reported cybercrimes in the United States and the United Kingdom, respectively, according to new research by cybersecurity company Clario and British cross-party think-tank Demos.

The finding was included in "The Great Cyber Surrender" report, created from the results of a survey of 2,000 people in the UK and the US about cybercrime and its impact.

Other insights provided by the report are that while one in three Brits is worried about phishing scams, this particular cybercrime is only a concern for one in five Americans. Ransomware is a worry for a third of Brits and Americans, while a fifth of UK and US residents worry about their financial data being stolen.

One in five people surveyed had been a victim of a cybercrime, with this fate befalling one in five Americans and one in ten Brits. 

Victims of cybercrime rate stress (reported by 75%) and anxiety (reported by 70%) as the most common psychological impacts. Other mental repercussions include fear (52%), shame (51%), anger (48%), and isolation (43%).

More than half (57%) of Brits don't find reporting cybercrime to their government helpful, and just 21% say the legal system does a good job of protecting them from online fraud. 

More than half (55%) of Americans feel their legal system is doing a good job of protecting them from online fraud; however, 37% say reporting cybercrime to their government is not helpful. 

"Despite cybercrime being a widely spread issue, most people do not know how to protect their digital identities which eventually has a massive impact on their real lives," said Scarlet Jeffers, VP of experience at Clario. 

"Clearly, both the US and UK governments aren't doing enough to implement policies that protect consumers, and people have lost faith in these institutions to protect them."

Researchers noted certain differences in attitude toward security among age groups. 

"A false sense of security was more apparent among Gen Z-ers, (18- to 25-year-olds), with 50% feeling they aren’t important enough or vulnerable enough to be targeted by hackers.

"In comparison, those aged 65+ were far less likely to have this attitude, with just 15% agreeing with the statement 'I'm not vulnerable enough' and 22% agreeing with 'I’m not important enough' to be targeted by hackers," noted researchers.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Anonymous Hacks Uganda Police Website

2
News

Raytheon Employee Jailed for Exporting Missile Data to China

3
News

Cyber-attacks Reported on Three US Healthcare Providers

4
News

Louisiana Hospitals Report Data Breach

5
News

Ransomware Suspected in Man United Attack

6
News

A Fifth of Consumers Affected by Identity Fraud in 2020

1
News

Phishing Most Frequently Reported Cybercrime in US

2
News

Nigerians Arrested Over International BEC Scam

3
News

Medical Officer Speaks Out Against Cyber-Bullying

4
News

#DTX Cybersecurity Mini Summit: Awareness Key to Securing a Remote Workforce

5
News

#DTX Cybersecurity Mini Summit: How to Apply Individualized Zero-Trust Architecture

6
News

Home Depot Settles with US States Over 2014 Data Breach

1
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

2
Webinar

Putting People First: Overcoming Human Error in Email Security

3
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

4
Webinar

Enabling Incident Response in a Remote Working Landscape

5
Webinar

Behind the Scenes of a Live DDoS and BOT Attack: Launch and Mitigation

6
Webinar

Enabling Secure Access: Anywhere, Any Device and Any Application

1
News Feature

#IFAW2020: Fighting Back Against Rising Fraud During #COVID19

2
Blog

Solving the Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap in Two Simple Steps

3
Interview

#IFAW2020 Interview: David Britton, VP of Industry Solutions, Experian

4
Webinar

How to Mitigate Insider Threats in the Current Technology Landscape

5
Opinion

#HowTo Master Cybersecurity Training with a Third Party

6
Interview

Interview: Richard Betts and Eward Driehuis, Cybersprint