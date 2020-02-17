Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

PhotoSquared: App Leaks Data on Thousands of Users

A popular photo app has leaked the personal data and images of thousands of customers via an unsecured Amazon Web Services (AWS) storage bucket, it has emerged.

Researchers at vpnMentor discovered the misconfigured S3 database, which was left without any password protection, belonged to PhotoSquared, a company which creates printed photo boards for users that send in their digital images.

They found a 94.7GB trove containing over 10,000 records dating from November 2016 to January 2020. The data included user photos, order records and receipts and shipping labels.

As such, a hacker with access to the database could harvest full names and home delivery addresses from customers.

This doesn’t just present a reputational risk for PhotoSquared, which vpnMentor notes is operating in a crowded marketplace, and possible compliance fines, but a serious security risk for its customers.

This could include follow-on phishing and identity fraud as well as potential physical attacks.

“By combining a customer’s home address with insights into their personal lives and wealth gleaned from the photos uploaded, anyone could use this information to plan robberies of PhotoSquared users’ homes,” argued vpnMentor.

“Meanwhile, PhotoSquared customers could also be targeted for online theft and fraud. Hackers and thieves could use their photos and home addresses to identify them on social media and find their email addresses, or any more Personally Identifiable Information (PII) to use fraudulently.”

Discovered by a simple port scanning exercise, the leak was eventually fixed by PhotoSquared on February 14, 10 days after the firm was contacted by the researchers.

The app has over 100,000 installs on Google Play.

PhotoSquared joins multiple other brands that vpnMentor has found to have leaked data in a similar way, including Yves Rocher, Freedom Mobile and LightInTheBox.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cyber-criminals Lure Victims with Coronavirus Cure Conspiracy Theories

2
News

Report Reveals Worst State for Healthcare Data Breaches in 2019

3
News

Crypto AG Unmasked: CIA Spied on Governments For Decades

4
News

DevOps Alert: 12,000 Jenkins Servers Exposed to DoS Attacks

5
News

Cyber-Attack Takes Down Redcar Council Services

6
News

Ukrainian Blackout Malware at Large on Dark Web

1
News

PhotoSquared: App Leaks Data on Thousands of Users

2
News

IBM Confirms #RSAC Withdrawal Over Coronavirus Fears

3
News

UK Anti-Doping Agency Deflects 11,000+ Malicious Emails in Q4

4
Interview

Interview: Gavin Henderson, Vice-President, Regional Security, Mastercard

5
News

Cyber-Attack Takes Down Redcar Council Services

6
Opinion

Defending Against State-Sponsored Hackers

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

3
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

4
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

5
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

6
Webinar

Make Privileged Access Admin Work and Block Lateral Movement by Attackers

1
Blog

Security by Sector: Cyber-Attack Could Create Financial Crisis, Says ECB Chief

2
News Feature

Impact of Stress and Burnout Worsens for CISOs

3
Blog

Nine Steps to Cybersecurity

4
Opinion

Are You Prepared to Battle Account Takeover Fraud?

5
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

6
Interview

Interview: Rob Norris, VP Head of Digital Technology Services and Enterprise Cyber Security, Fujitsu