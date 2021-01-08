Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Ping Identity Appoints Acclaimed CIO Paul Martin to Board of Directors

Ping Identity has announced the appointment of Hall of Fame CIO Paul Martin to its board of directors.

Martin will help the security firm enhance its leadership strategy and IT innovation. He joins with a strong track record as an IT leader, having received a number of accolades. This includes being named to the CIO Hall of Fame by CIO Magazine in 2017 and being awarded the 2020 Chicago CIO of the Year Leadership ORBIE Award.

His most recent position was as CIO and senior vice-president for healthcare company Baxter International Inc., where he was responsible for its global IT strategy, operations, security and processes. He has also held IT leadership roles at Rexam PLC, CIT Group, BNSF Railway and Frito-Lay Inc.

Commenting on the appointment, Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity, said: “Few CIOs can match Paul’s proven track record of innovating IT solutions that generate bottom-line profitability and stakeholder value. His extensive experience in the CIO community will bring greater insight to Ping Technology’s leadership, and further champion our customers throughout all business operations.”

Martin is also a board member for Unisys Corporation and Baxter Credit Union as well as being a trustee at Rush University Medical Center and Ravinia Festival.

The appointment of Martin is the latest step taken by Ping Identity to expand its business during recent months. In October, it appointed Emma Maslen as its vice-president and general manager for EMEA and APAC to grow its international operations, and in November announced the acquisition of dynamic authorization company Symphonic Software.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Trump Sex Scandal Video Is a RAT

2
News

British Airways Plans £3bn Breach Settlement

3
News

Bug Bounty Program Launched to Discover US Army Vulnerabilities

4
News

DoJ: SolarWinds Attackers Hit Thousands of O365 Inboxes

5
News

Deepfake Technologies Set to Become Major Threat to Businesses

6
News Feature

The End of Adobe Flash: What Will Post-Support Life Look Like?

1
News

JPMorgan Chase Hacker Gets 12 Years

2
News

Ransomware Attack Costs Health Network $1.5m a Day

3
News

Red Hat to Acquire StackRox

4
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

5
News Feature

The Growing Threat of #COVID19 Vaccine Phishing Scams

6
Opinion

Privacy Post-COVID: Predictions for 2021

1
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment

2
Webinar

Automated Change: Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

3
Webinar

How to Secure the Most Vital Data Channel in Your Organization: File Transfers

4
Webinar

2020 Cybersecurity Headlines in Review

5
Webinar

Risk-Based Security for Your Organization: What You Need to Know

6
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

1
News Feature

Around the World in 2021 Hacker Predictions

2
Opinion

How to Transform Your Cybersecurity Posture

3
Blog

Taking the First Steps Toward Self-Repairing Endpoints

4
Webinar

Automated Change: Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

5
Opinion

How to Bridge the IT and Cyber Skills Gap in 2021

6
Webinar

Managing Security and Risk in a Microsoft 365 Environment