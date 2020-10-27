Infosecurity Group Websites
Ping Identity Appoints Emma Maslen to Lead EMEA and APAC Growth

Identity security firm Ping Identity has announced the appointment of Emma Maslen as its vice-president and general manager for EMEA and APAC. In this role, she will focus on opening new markets and Ping’s continued international growth.

Maslen has over 20 years of experience working in senior leadership roles in the IT industry, including at Sun Microsystems and BMC Software. Her most recent role was managing director at SAP Concur.

She is also likely to promote employee engagement at Ping, holding a position on the advisory board at ImproveWell, a digital employee engagement platform for healthcare. She is additionally a passionate advocate of talent development and inclusion, and holds further advisory board positions at Phoenix51, a talent lifecycle platform, and Maiden Voyage, a champion for female and LGBTQ traveller safety.

Dave Packer, senior vice-president of field operations at Ping Identity, commented: “Emma brings a wealth of experience in driving business growth, and a demonstrated ability to bring the best out of people. Her expertise will be vital in helping Ping Identity advance our position amongst our enterprise customers and key alliance partners across Europe and APAC as we continue our international expansion.”

Speaking about her appointment, Maslen said: “Managing identity is one of the biggest societal challenges of the next decade. Ping is ready to grow rapidly to meet this need and key to that success is attracting the best talent in the industry and building the right culture to deliver on our vision. I’m looking forward to helping Ping achieve these goals and working closely with our channel and technology partners to deliver on our next phase of international growth.”

