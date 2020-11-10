PKWARE Acquires Dataguise to Expand Data Security Offering

Automated data security firm PKWARE has announced the acquisition of Dataguise, a company which specializes in personal data security solutions.

PKWARE believes the deal will help enable it to offer a comprehensive solution to data security and privacy management for organizations through the combination of its automated remediation capabilities, and Dataguise’s ability to discover and protect data stored across IT systems and environments.

In an age when enterprises’ users, systems and data are increasingly distributed, there is an expanded surface area in which cyber-criminals can operate, growing to risk of data breaches. In this environment, Dataguise works with leading companies in sectors such as finance, healthcare, retail and government to discover sensitive information across endpoints, servers, SaaS solutions and public, private or hybrid cloud environments.

The acquisition will also expand PKWARE’s global operations, as it will continue Dataguise’s existing offices in the US, India, Europe and Canada. Together, the two companies are currently tasked protecting sensitive data for over 1000 organizations across the world.

Spencer Kupferman, CEO of PKWARE commented: “The foundation of our increasingly digital life is centered on our personal data —knowing where it is stored and how it is protected is a business imperative for enterprises. Dataguise is a leader in privacy management; adding its technology creates a best-in-class data security company that helps customers find, classify and protect sensitive data, wherever it is.”

Manmeet Singh, co-founder and CEO of Dataguise added: “We’re proud of the team, solutions and customer base Dataguise built over the past 13 years as we delivered on our vision to help enterprises efficiently discover and defend sensitive data. Combining with PKWARE accelerates and expands those advantages, because our customers now have access to a full portfolio of data security and remediation solutions from a single vendor.”