Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Google Play Protect IDs Just a Third of Malicious Apps

Google’s Play Protect anti-malware tool is bottom of the league when compared to its main rivals, according to the latest findings from AV-Test.

The independent testing body found that the Google tool, which is built-in to newer Android devices, was able to detect only around a third of malware, allowing thousands through. AV-Test argued that users should install an alternative third-party AV tool to ensure robust threat protection.

AV-Test ran 17 Android security applications through a three-part test, covering protection, performance and usability.

In the first part, the app is required to identify 6700 malicious apps; the second part covers processor and battery load and the third checks for any false alarms that security tools may raise on innocuous apps.

Seven vendors managed the maximum score of 18: Trend Micro, Avira, SK Telekom, NortonLifeLock, Kaspersky, G Data and Bitdefender.

Google Play Protect came in last place with just six points, awarded solely for its performance. It scored zero for protection and usability.

AV-Test tried two protection methodologies: evaluating whether security vendors could detect 3300 totally new malicious apps, discovered just two-24 hours previously, and 3300 dangerous but previously known pieces of malware.

Several vendors scored 100% on both: Antiy, Bitdefender, Cheetah Mobile, NortonLifeLock, Trend Micro and Kaspersky.

However, Google Play Protect managed just 37% and 33%. To put this in perspective, the next ‘worst’ performing was AVG with nearly 99%.

“As the detection rates of Google Play Protect are really quite poor, the use of a good security app is highly recommended,” noted the report.

“The range of apps tested offers a wide selection of reliable and battery-friendly security apps. The apps with the maximum point score of 18 are all paid apps with annual license fees, but that ought to be worthwhile to users in exchange for their security.”

The Google security tool was introduced to the market nearly three years ago.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Carnival Cruise Lines Hacked

2
News

Walgreens App Error Has Customers Viewing Each Other's Personal Messages

3
News

Home Office Admits 100 GDPR Breaches in EU Scheme

4
News

CIA Accused of Mounting 11-Year Cyber-Attack Against China

5
News

Canada's Auditor General: "Our Main IT System Is Running on DOS"

6
News

Tesco Issues 600,000 New Clubcards After Brute Force Attack

1
News

Los Angeles Utility Accused of Cybersecurity Coverup

2
News

Phishers Use Fake HIV Test Results as Bait

3
Interview

#InternationalWomensDay Interview: Limor Kessem, Executive Security Advisor, IBM Security

4
News

Google Play Protect IDs Just a Third of Malicious Apps

5
News

Human Error Linked to 60% of Security Breaches

6
News

Ryuk Ransomware Takes Out Durham, North Carolina

1
Webinar

2FA or MFA: Which Authentication is Right for Your Business?

2
Webinar

Make Your Own Security Superstars: Scale and Upskill Your Security Team

3
Webinar

Gain Control and Security of Your File Collaboration

4
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

5
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

6
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

1
Blog

Women in Cybersecurity Keynote: Bobbie Stempfley Shares Invaluable Career Advice

2
News Feature

CyberCenturion Winners Crowned as Competition Culminates in London

3
Interview

#RSAC Video Interview: Kathleen Smith, CMO, CyberSecJobs

4
Interview

Interview: Carolyn Crandall, Chief Deception Officer, Attivo Networks

5
Opinion

How the Cloud Complicates the Digital Crime Scene

6
Blog

Meeting SOC 2 Compliance With Your Own Products