Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

PlayStation Announces Bug Bounty Program

PlayStation has announced that it will pay hackers thousands of dollars to unearth vulnerabilities in its network and entertainment products. 

The gaming titan launched its PlayStation Bug Bounty program yesterday morning in hopes of rooting out flaws and providing players with a more secure user experience. 

The initiative is being run in collaboration with well-known security platform HackerOne

PlayStation has been running a private Bug Bounty program for some time in partnership with an elite group of researchers. Now, for the first time in the 26-year-old gaming console's history, the public are being invited to report bugs in return for cash.

A PlayStation spokesperson said: "We have partnered with HackerOne to help run this program, and we are inviting the security research community, gamers, and anyone else to test the security of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Network."

The new program recognizes the high levels of skill and resourcefulness needed to be among the ethical hacking netizenry.

"To date, we have been running our bug bounty program privately with some researchers," said PlayStation. "We recognize the valuable role that the research community plays in enhancing security, so we’re excited to announce our program for the broader community."

Under the new program, vulnerabilities will attract different sized monetary rewards depending on their severity and on the quality of the report submitted. 

While hackers are invited to flag flaws in both the PlayStation Network and the PlayStation 4, higher bounties will be awarded for faults found in the latter. Detecting a critical vulnerability impacting PlayStation 4 could earn an ethical hacker an extremely pretty penny. 

"Our bug bounty program has rewards for various issues, including critical issues on PS4," said a PlayStation spokesperson. "Critical vulnerabilities for PS4 have bounties starting at $50,000."

PlayStation did not reveal the maximum amount that could be paid out for a single flaw. 

Explaining which flaws they are most concerned about, PlayStation said: "We are currently interested in reports on the PlayStation 4 system, operating system, accessories and the PlayStation Network."

Domains within the scope include .playstation.net, .sonyentertainmentnetwork.com, api.playstation.com, my.playstation.com, store.playstation.com, social.playstation.com, transact.playstation.com and wallets.api.playstation.com.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Over Two-Thirds of Q1 Malware Hidden by HTTPS

2
News

Prolific Hacker Made Millions Selling Network Access

3
News

Stalker Online Breach: 1.3 Million User Records Stolen

4
News

350,000 Social Media Influencers and Users at Risk Following Data Breach

5
News

Twitter Data Leak Exposes Business Clients

6
News

Two-Year Data Breach at Florida Senior Care Provider

1
News

Police Seize Alleged Bitcoin Raider's $90m in Assets

2
News

HelpSystems Acquires Two Security Software Companies

3
News

350,000 Social Media Influencers and Users at Risk Following Data Breach

4
News

PlayStation Announces Bug Bounty Program

5
News

NCSC: One Million Phishing Messages Reported in Two Months

6
News

IRMS Appoints New Chair with Diversity, Inclusion and Education at Top of Agenda

1
Webinar

Attack Yourself Before They Do: Strengthen Security Through Breach and Attack Simulation

2
Webinar

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Resilience

3
Webinar

The Power of Continuous AppSec and How to Achieve It

4
Webinar

Zero-Trust Security: Making Remote Working, Work

5
Webinar

Mitigating the Security Risks and Challenges of Office 365

6
Webinar

Building Remote Resilience: A Secure by Design Approach to Remote Working

1
Interview

Interview: Balaji Parimi, Founder and CEO, CloudKnox Security

2
News Feature

Have Contact Tracing Scam Opportunities Been Easily Enabled?

3
Blog

A Country in Crisis: Data Privacy in the US

4
Webinar

Role of the CISO During a Turbulent Year

5
Blog

Cybercrime is Winning – What Are You Going to Do About It?

6
Opinion

#HowTo Secure the Supply Chain