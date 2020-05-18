Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Police Catch Suspects Planning #COVID19 Hospital Ransomware

Police in Europe have swooped on a cybercrime gang they suspect of planning ransomware attacks using COVID-19 lures against hospitals.

The four-man “Pentaguard” group was formed at the start of the year, according to the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

It amassed tools including ransomware, remote access trojans (RATs), and SQL injection tools to launch attacks against public and private sector organizations with the aim of stealing data, defacing websites and encrypting key systems.

“They intended to launch ransomware attacks, in the near future, on some public health institutions in Romania, generally hospitals, using social engineering by sending a malicious executable application, from the Locky or BadRabbit families, hidden in an e-mail and in the form of a file that apparently would come from other government institutions, regarding the threat of COVID-19,” the DIICOT update explained.

“Through this type of attack, there is the possibility of blocking and seriously disrupting the functioning of the IT infrastructures of those hospitals, part of the health system, which plays a decisive role at this time, to combat the pandemic with the new coronavirus.”

Officers carried out three house searches in Romania and one in neighboring Moldova.

Hospitals around the world have been under constant attack over the past few weeks as ransomware gangs try to take advantage of the current pandemic to put pressure on their victims to pay.

Microsoft warned recently that many of these attacks were detected using APT-style techniques such as exploitation of a VPN or remote access vulnerability, followed by reconnaissance, privilege escalation and lateral movement.

In April, INTERPOL was forced to issue a Purple Notice to all of its 194 member countries about the cyber-threat to hospitals and other front-line organizations.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

CISSP Qualification Given Cert Status Equivalent to Master’s Degree Level

2
News

API Attacks Increase During Lockdown

3
News

REvil Ransomware Gang Threatens to Release Dirt on Trump

4
News

Police Catch Suspects Planning #COVID19 Hospital Ransomware

5
News

Norway's Wealth Fund Loses $10m in Data Breach

6
News

Attacks on Banks Spike 238% During #COVID19 Crisis

1
Opinion

Will COVID-19 be the Catalyst to Finally Replace Passwords With Biometrics?

2
Interview

Interview: Aman Johal, Lawyer and Director, Your Lawyers

3
Magazine Feature

COVID-19: Tackling a Cyber-Pandemic

4
News

Responsible Cyber Announces Identity Acquisition and New Shareholders

5
News

Crypto-Miners Take Out Supercomputers Working on #COVID19

6
Magazine Feature

A New Frontier: Mass Remote Working and the Impact on Infosec

1
Webinar

Safeguarding Your Digital Transformation with Detection and Response

2
Webinar

Protecting your Organization Against Phishing Attacks

3
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program

4
Webinar

#WFH and Network Security – Lessons Learned So Far

5
Webinar

ISO 27701: The New Privacy Standard, and How You Can Get Certified and Compliant

6
Webinar

Remotely Manage Secure File Transfers Amid COVID-19 and Beyond

1
Opinion

We Don’t Need More Cybersecurity, We Need Better Cybersecurity

2
Blog

Why Data Centers Need Formal Data End-of-Life Processes

3
Interview

Interview: Debra Danielson, CTO and SVP of Engineering, Digital Guardian

4
News Feature

Meeting the Author of the #LoveBug - ‘Crime Dot Com’ Preview

5
Next-Gen

Interview: David Shrier, Oxford Cyber Future

6
Webinar

Why Remediation Needs to be Part of Your Vulnerability Management Program