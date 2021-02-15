Post Office Announces New Digital ID Solutions

The Post Office in the UK has announced it will expand the use of digital identity technology in partnership with software company Yoti.

The government-owned retail postal service will roll out a range of products both online and in-branch, providing consumers with a range of choices as to how they verify themselves via modern technology. The collaboration is designed to make Post Office transactions more simple and secure going forward.

Among the products to be introduced is a free-to-use Post Office digital identity app that will combine customers’ personal data and biometrics to create a secure, reusable ID on their device. This will launch in the Spring. There will also be a trial of in-branch digital ID services for those customers who do not have access to a smartphone or prefer face to face interactions, starting in July.

In addition, the solutions may make it easier to carry out vital tasks such as opening bank accounts, applying for jobs and accessing medical services, removing the need to carry around driving licenses or other physical documentation. Under the agreement, online businesses will able to use Post Office and Yoti identity verification services for fraud detection, e-signatures and customer authentication services, using secure biometric face matching and liveness detection.

Just last week, the UK government unveiled plans to govern the future use of digital identities in order to build trust in these technologies.

Nick Read, chief executive at the Post Office, commented: “Post Office is embracing new technologies and this partnership will enhance our reputation as the trusted go-to destination for identity solutions. Whether it’s proving your identity on a smartphone or face-to-face with a Postmaster, we will make transactions faster and simpler than ever before.”

“I am delighted that Post Office and Yoti are joining forces to expand our identity services. We have an ambitious strategy to deliver a unique offer to the market that integrates digital and physical identity verification at scale benefitting both individuals and businesses.”

Robin Tombs, CEO at Yoti, added: “I’m proud to announce Yoti’s partnership with the Post Office, together we’ll make it simpler and safer to prove who you are and know who you’re dealing with, anywhere in the UK.”