Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Prison for International Credit Card Fraud Kingpin

Two Dublin residents who are believed to be members of a Romanian organized cybercrime gang were imprisoned in Ireland today for credit card fraud.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Daniel Almajanu and Albert Gimy Linul were “considered to be members" of a Romanian criminal gang that had made millions of dollars by running an extensive card-skimming operation in the UK.

Gang members stole victims' credit card information by installing a “deep insert skimmer” on various HSBC ATM outlets. The skimmers read the details of each card as it was inserted and fed the stolen data back to the gang. 

Thirty-five-year-old Almajanu used the stolen data and a card reader/writer machine to create clones of the compromised credit cards. The cloned cards were then passed to 29-year-old Linul, who used them to buy items.

On multiple occasions Linul bought cartons of cigarettes from several newsagents around Dublin, which were then sold on for profit.

Judge Melanie Greally said evidence submitted to the court showed that the offenses committed by the two men “represent an offshoot of an organized and sophisticated international fraud.”

Greally said that Almajanu had played a "pivotal organizational role" in the scam and was responsible for recruiting Linul into the operation. 

Both men were arrested in February 2020 after gardaí noticed them acting suspiciously in Dublin's Temple Bar. Almajanu had five fake cards in his possession while Linul had sixty cloned cards hidden in his sock. 

A search of Linul's Prussia Street residence revealed a credit card reader/writer and a laptop containing the details of over a thousand credit cards from which Almajanu and Linul could have stolen over $6m. 

Almajanu, who has four convictions in Romania and was previously deported from the UK after serving two years in prison there for fraud, was sentenced to four years and four months in prison by Greally. The judge sentenced Linul to three years in prison. 

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said Almajanu was the target of law enforcement investigations in Belgium, the UK, and Romania and was the focus of Europol and Interpol.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

China Steals Personal Data of 80% of US Adults

2
News

Global Government Outsourcer Serco Hit by Ransomware

3
News

Social Media Oversharing Exposes 80% of Office Workers

4
News

Trump Sex Scandal Video Is a RAT

5
News

Trickbot Trojan Back from the Dead in New Campaign

6
News

Greek Police to Introduce Live Facial Recognition

1
News

Prison for International Credit Card Fraud Kingpin

2
News

HelpSystems Expands Cybersecurity Portfolio Through Latest Acquisition

3
News

Tulsa Mayor's Cyber-stalker Jailed

4
News

Fertility App Sued Over Non-Consensual Data Sharing

5
News

Fraudsters Ramped Up Account Takeover Attacks in 2020

6
Blog

Cybercrime to Scale New Heights in 2021: What Can You do About it?

1
Webinar

Staying Secure During Rapid Transformation: The Importance of DevSecOps

2
Webinar

The Top Five Security Metrics

3
Webinar

Fulfilling Network Security Requirements and Business Needs

4
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?

5
Webinar

FTP, FTPS & SFTP: Which Protocol Should You Use, and When?

6
Webinar

How to Secure the Most Vital Data Channel in Your Organization: File Transfers

1
News Feature

The Growing Threat of #COVID19 Vaccine Phishing Scams

2
Blog

Taking the First Steps Toward Self-Repairing Endpoints

3
Opinion

Privacy Post-COVID: Predictions for 2021

4
Opinion

#HowTo: Build a Business Case for Cybersecurity Investment

5
Webinar

2021: The Year Zero Trust Overtakes VPN?