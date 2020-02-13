Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Puerto Rico Government Loses $2.6m in Phishing Scam

A Puerto Rican government agency unintentionally gave cyber-criminals $2.6m after being taken in by an email phishing scam.

A senior official of the island's government confirmed that money allocated for remittance payments had been wired by a government agency to what appeared to be a genuine bank account on January 17. It later transpired that the account was fraudulent. 

The money was transferred by an unsuspecting employee of Puerto Rico's Industrial Development Company, a government-owned corporation whose mission is to work with local and foreign investors to drive economic development on the island along. 

The agency's finance director said a complaint was filed with police on Wednesday in relation to the incident, which was uncovered earlier this week.

According to a police statement, director of the Industrial Development Company Rubén Rivera said the government agency made the transfer after receiving an email regarding a change in how remittance payments should be processed.

The email falsely claimed that the existing bank account used for remittance payments should no longer be used for this purpose and informed the agency that the money should be sent to a new bank account. It was this new account that turned out to be fraudulent and in the control of cyber-criminals. 

Word of the incident was first reported yesterday by the Associated Press, though no details were given as to how the deception was uncovered. It is unclear whether Puerto Rican officials have been able to recover any of the $2.6m or who may have been behind the scam. 

"This is a very serious situation, extremely serious," Manuel Laboy, executive director of the Industrial Development Company, told the Associated Press. 

"We want it to be investigated until the last consequences."

Email phishing scams were a top crime complaint reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in 2019, according to the IC3 annual cybercrime report released by the bureau earlier this week. 

Last year, this type of attack swindled media conglomerate Nikkei out of $29m, scammed $2.3m from a Texas school district, and conned a British community housing non-profit into forking over $1.2m.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

DevOps Alert: 12,000 Jenkins Servers Exposed to DoS Attacks

2
News

Crypto AG Unmasked: CIA Spied on Governments For Decades

3
News

Facebook's Social Media Accounts Hacked

4
News

US Bank Slammed for "Vague and Deceptive" Breach Disclosure

5
News

Microsoft Fixes 99 Problems This Patch Tuesday

6
News

Estée Lauder Database Exposes 440 Million Records

1
News

Puerto Rico Government Loses $2.6m in Phishing Scam

2
News

#teissLondon2020: Be Aware of Malicious and Non-Malicious Insider Behavior

3
News

Ukrainian Blackout Malware at Large on Dark Web

4
News

#teissLondon2020: Blanket Approaches to Security Awareness Efforts Often Fail

5
News

Ransomware Costs May Have Hit $170bn in 2019

6
News

Estée Lauder Database Exposes 440 Million Records

1
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

2
Webinar

Automation in Data File Transfer: Improving Security and Saving You Time

3
Webinar

Zero Trust: A Cybersecurity Essential and the Key to Success

4
Webinar

Making a SOAR Strategy Work For You

5
Webinar

New Year, New Decade, New Threats and Challenges

6
Webinar

AI in Security: Keeping Up with the Trend

1
Blog

Security by Sector: Cyber-Attack Could Create Financial Crisis, Says ECB Chief

2
News Feature

Impact of Stress and Burnout Worsens for CISOs

3
Blog

Nine Steps to Cybersecurity

4
Opinion

Are You Prepared to Battle Account Takeover Fraud?

5
Webinar

Leveraging ISO 27001 to Manage Cyber & Information Security Risks

6
Interview

Interview: Rob Norris, VP Head of Digital Technology Services and Enterprise Cyber Security, Fujitsu