Pure Storage to Acquire Portworx to Expand Multi-Cloud Data Services Offering

IT firm Pure Storage has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Portworx, a Kubernetes data services platform. The deal, which is believed to be worth around $370m, is part of Pure Storage’s plan to expand into the market for multi-cloud data services to support Kubernetes and containers.

There has been substantial growth in the use of the cloud native stack to process data into value and insight in recent years, and currently 95% of new applications are developed in containers. It has also been predicted by Gartner that 85% of global businesses will be running containers in production, which is a huge rise from 35% in 2019. In order to keep up with the scaling up of multi-cloud deployments, organizations are likely to require storage services platforms to address challenges in data resiliency, mobility, security, backup and recovery.

Currently, Portworx is the Kubernetes Data Services Platform most used by Global 2000 companies to provide persistent storage, high availability, data protection, data security and cloud mobility for containers deployed in hybrid cloud architectures. Users include Carrefour, Comcast, GE Digital, Kroger, Lufthansa and T-Mobile.

Pure Storage now aims to combine this with its data-platforms and Pure Service Orchestrator software to provide a more comprehensive offering to customers.

Charles Giancarlo, chairman and CEO at Pure Storage, commented: “As forward-thinking enterprises adopt cloud native strategies to advance their business, we are thrilled to have the Portworx team and their ground breaking technology joining us at Pure to expand our success in delivering multi-cloud data services for Kubernetes. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in expanding our modern data experience to cover traditional and cloud native applications alike.”

Murli Thirumale, CEO at Portworx, added: “The traction and growth we see in our business daily shows that containers and Kubernetes are fundamental to the next-generation application architecture and thus competitiveness. We are excited for the accelerated growth and customer impact we will be able to achieve as a part of Pure.”

