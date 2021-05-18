Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Q1 2021 Sees 2.9 Million DDoS Attacks Launched

Approximately 2.9 million Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks were launched in the first quarter of 2021, according to research from NETSCOUT’s ATLAS Security Engineering & Response Team (ASERT).

The estimated figure represents a 31% increase compared to the same period in 2020. All three months of the year's first quarter saw more than 900,000 DDoS attacks, which researchers said exceeded the existing baseline of 800,000 per month.

"The first two months of the year are usually the slowest months in the DDoS attack calendar," wrote researchers. 

"This year, we saw 972,000 attacks in January, which eclipses the record set last May for the largest number of attacks yet seen in one month." 

ASERT has warned that last year's record-breaking volume of DDoS attacks could be exceeded in 2021.

"If this activity holds, we are on a trajectory that blows right by the unprecedented 10-million-attack threshold recorded in 2020," wrote researchers.  

Comparing the first quarters of this year and 2020, researchers noted no significant increase in the size of the attacks launched. During both periods, attackers opted to deploy fast attacks that victims would find difficult to mitigate. 

The length of the attacks and the throughput both increased year-on-year. Many attacks (42%) lasted between five and ten minutes, while assaults lasting fewer than five minutes dropped from 24% to 19%.

"Adversaries ratcheted up throughput considerably, as the max throughput recorded increased 71% compared with Q1 2020," noted researchers.

Analyzing which industries attackers chose to hit, researchers observed that healthcare, education and online services were prime targets. 

Healthcare organizations suffered about 7,000 attacks in Q3 2020, 10,000 attacks in Q4, and 8,400 attacks in Q1 of 2021. The figure for the first quarter of 2021 represents a 53% increase year over year.

In education, attacks rose by 41% over the past three quarters, with 32,000 attacks in Q3 2020, 39,000 in Q4 and 45,000 in the first quarter of this year. 

This latest research supports conclusions noted in NETSCOUT’s semi-annual Threat Intelligence Report, which predicted DDoS attacks would continue to hit record numbers this year while becoming increasingly complex in scope.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Cybercrime Forum Bans Ransomware Activity

2
News

Toshiba Business Reportedly Hit by DarkSide Ransomware

3
News

Two-thirds of CISOs Unprepared for Cyber-attack

4
News

Cisco Snaps Up Kenna Security for Vulnerability Management

5
News

#RSAC: Bruce Schneier Warns of the Coming AI Hackers

6
News

Ireland’s Healthcare System’s IT Offline Following Ransomware Attack

1
News

#RSAC: Anne Neuberger Sets Out Biden Administration’s Plan to Modernize US Cyber-defenses

2
Webinar

Managing the cybersecurity transition to the cloud

3
News

#RSAC: McAfee CTO Calls for Risk Decisions Based on Science Not Headlines

4
News

Q1 2021 Sees 2.9 Million DDoS Attacks Launched

5
Webinar

The Battle of Algorithms: How Artificial Intelligence is beating Artificial Intelligence at its own game

6
News

Oregonian Indicted Over International Streaming Fraud

1
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

2
Webinar

How Zero Trust Enables Remote Working and Builds to a SASE Vision

3
Webinar

Zero Trust in 2021: How to Seamlessly Protect Your Remote and In-Office Users

4
Webinar

How To Navigate the Critical Intersection Between Data Security and Data Privacy

5
Webinar

How To Secure The New World Of Distributed Work

6
Webinar

How to Win Cybersecurity Budget and Buy-in from the C-Suite to Mitigate Increased Level of Threat

1
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - EMEA 2021

2
Webinar

Security Mythbusting: Dismantling the Top Five API Myths

3
Online Summit

[On-Demand] Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2021

4
News Feature

Census 2021: How Safe Will Our Data Be Over the Next 100 Years?

5
Opinion

How Behavioral Biometrics is Combating Credential Stuffing Attacks

6
Webinar

Securing the #COVID19 Vaccine & Supply Chain